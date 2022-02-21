'Vandalised for no reason': Overnight ransacking of Hamilton café heaps further pain on Covid-struck industry

The Lost Boys café owner James Seddon was left in shock when he discovered his Hamilton café had been ransacked.

Shattered glass, ripped-apart cabinetry, and scattered plants, chairs and tables were James Seddon’s start to the working week.

It was before 5am on Monday when the Hamilton cafe owner discovered the destruction at The Lost Boys in Frankton.

He estimates it’ll cost about $20,000 to fix – and it comes on the back of an already fatiguing two years of Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions which have left many small businesses on the brink of collapse.

“I thought there must have been a tornado,” Seddon said, “with all the plants that are around everywhere, all the glass, all my tables and chairs inside, how they just more or less, ripped my till off the timber cabinetry that I need to now fix up”.

“I was shocked... but after four years I’ve kind of waited for the bullet to come, and the bullet’s come.”

The Lost Boys café has been Seddon and partner Rachel McGovern’s way of welcoming the community and bringing people together.

But, on Monday morning, windows were smashed in, potted plants thrown about and the inside of the café turned upside down.

The vandals took $500 cash, but Seddon’s major frustration was the carnage created in the process.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Police were making enquiries into the burglary of and damage caused at Hamilton's The Lost Boys café.

“They’re targeting very lovely people that are trying to do the right thing, and it’s just... it really takes me aye,” Seddon said.

“They’re going around and the people that have already been hurt over the last two years, the most out of anyone... They took around $500 of till money, that was it... for 20K worth of damage.

“They vandalised for no reason.”

Seddon said police told him five other cafes had been targeted the same night.

He’d initially thought perhaps it was an act of hate against the couple for not using vaccine passes – a choice they made because he didn’t want to see members of the community not able to walk into their café.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Despite everything their small Hamilton business had gone through over the past two years, James Seddon said they were putting their front foot forward.

“We’ve gone for non-discrimination which has been lovely. We’re a takeaway little business here now, and it’s worked really well, we’ve had crazy support from our local community,” he said.

“I believe in community. What the vaccine pass was doing was not giving me that, especially when I have to get rid of half of my community.”

Police didn’t confirm whether other nearby cafés had been vandalised, but said in a statement that they were making enquiries into the burglary “at a Waterloo Street commercial premises”.

Since the early hours, various locals had begun turning up at The Lost Boys, gloves and tools in hand to help the café.

Seddon said this was why they are so passionate about welcoming people into their space.

He said for now, they were determined to put their front foot forward and were hopeful that they would be back serving coffee from Tuesday.

“One of my policies is put the front foot forward and keep on going,” said Seddon.