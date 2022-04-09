Light plane veers off runway in coastal town of Pauanui

Pauanui, on the Coromandel Peninsula, where the light aircraft veered off the runway.

A light plane has crashed in Pauanui, on the Coromandel Peninsula.

A police spokesperson said the plane had veered off the runway at about 10.20am, but was not in the air at the time.

There were no injuries and the pilot exited the aircraft safely, police said.

The plane had a damaged landing gear.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended the scene.

The Pauanui Aerodrome runs next to the Pauanui Pines Golf Course. A staff member there said it appeared the plane had blown off to the side.

"I think a gust of wind just caught it. The plane is a bit damaged but the person's OK.”