Quirky, fun gallery brings a bit of the 'naive' to Waikato township

Decking the walls of the latest attraction to appear in the small Waikato town of Te Aroha, there is an array of eye-catching textures, themes and colour.

Avoiding the ‘serious’ side of art spaces was what owners Ross and Janet Miller had envisioned for their fun and quirky gallery.

“We didn’t want to be just a white cube gallery...we want to make it home like,” said Ross.

The Millers have always been collectors at heart. Prior to owning their Te Aroha gallery, they had 50 years in the book trade business, collecting and selling books.

When the pandemic kicked into gear, the pair initially decided to retire, but that was short-lived, and they figured winding down just wasn’t for them.

“What I like is we’re proving that if you’re in your late 70s you don’t have to settle down, we can do just what we like really,” said Ross.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times The Millers said although covid 19 had put many businesses in a vulnerable position, they were at a stage in their lives where the financial benefits weren’t as much of a priority, and they wanted to focus on the fun and enjoyment of art. (Pictured) Art works by Ra Stucki.

The Whitaker gallery was home to ‘Naive’ art in particular which the Millers were fond of because of its unique style.

Since its official opening in early April, the Millers say the gallery has had a positive reception from the local community with a variety of pieces from artists Ian Mune, Ra Stucki, Pamela Wolfe and Ans Westra on show.

“We educate a lot of people in Te Aroha about Naive art which is art made by un-trained artists, they are artists who start painting in their older years,” Ross said.

“We want to have very different art shows, they won’t be conservative...but they will be things that have an impact,” Janet.

The Millers said although Covid 19 had put many businesses in a vulnerable position, they were at a stage in their lives where the financial benefits weren’t as much of a priority and they wanted to focus on the fun and enjoyment of art.

The Whitaker gallery was a passion project that allowed them to connect with the local community.

“For us, we have a passion for our art, and we have a passion for people and sort of unusual stuff and this is our opportunity,” Janet said.

“This is our chance to contribute to Te Aroha which we absolutely love.”

Works by local artist, Gloria Hodge are expected to be shown during the gallery’s next exhibition.