Fertiliser truck on fire near Pirongia, home evacuated 'as a precaution'

The fertiliser truck is on fire near near Ngutunui School, which is not far from Pirongia in the western Waikato.

At least one home has been evacuated after a fertiliser truck caught fire in the western Waikato region of Puketotara, near Pirongia.

A witness in the area told Stuff on Friday afternoon that the truck was near Ngutunui School and access to the road where the truck was located was blocked off.

A spokesperson from fire and emergency told Stuff shortly before 4pm that firefighters had arrived at the scene and were working to extinguish the blaze. The alarm had been raised about 2.40pm.

Two fire trucks and a tanker had been scrambled to the scene.

Fertiliser can be a highly-combustable material, and care was being taken.

“At this stage just one house has been evacuated as a precaution,” he said.

