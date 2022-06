Emergency services are responding to a crash in Rotorua involving a motorbike.

A motorbike has hit a powerpole in Rotorua, and emergency services are closing the road while they respond.

The crash occurred on Thursday morning on Amohau Street (SH30A), Rotorua, near Te Ngae Road.

Police said people should avoid the area if possible.

“A motorbike has crashed into a power pole.The road is being closed in both directions.”

Diversions were in place and delays were to be expected.