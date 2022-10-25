Two people with critical injuries following truck and car crash in Waikato

Diversions are in place as emergency services respond to a collision between a truck and car in Waikato.

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash, just south of the Waikato township of Te Aroha.

The crash took place just after 5pm on Tuesday afternoon in Manawaru, Matamata-Piako District.

A car and truck had collided at the intersection of Diagonal Rd and McLaren Rd, a police statement said.

“Two people have critical injuries and one person has serious injuries,” police said.

“Diversions will be in place and motorists should avoid the area.”

Matamata-Piako District council said road closures would be in place until at least midnight and asked motorists to avoid the area.

Fire and Emergency said that they were still responding at the scene.

“Three crews from the Te Aroha Volunteer Fire Brigade are currently at the scene. You will need to contact Police and Ambulance for further information.”