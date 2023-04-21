Urgent road repairs, overnight closures ahead for part of SH25's 'vital' Coromandel loop

Repairs on SH25 at Kereta hill, Coromandel, need to happen before winter, Waka Kotahi says.

The Coromandel loop is about to be broken overnight for urgent work on SH25 at Kereta hill.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised that State Highway 25 would be closed over seven weeknights for work to repair and reseal the road at Kerata hill.

But emergency access will be available at all times.

Overnight closures are needed to keep people safe, Waka Kotahi system manager for Waikato Cara Lauder said.

READ MORE:

* Masonic lodge's magnificent garden inspired by Mozart

* Whitianga Marina undergoes multi-million dollar upgrade

* Cyclone creates catch-22 for dune protection after seeds swept away

* Not a speed camera, it's a prize camera - Lottery entices tourists to Coromandel



Daytime sealing would be required as well, as the section of road was very narrow and contractors needed a clear space to work.

“Waka Kotahi understands how vital the Coromandel loop road is, especially while State Highway 25A is closed, however this repair work is essential ahead of winter,”Lauder said

“The total amount of nights the road will be closed is seven, plus three periods of daytime sealing. On the days of sealing, the road will be closed from 11am to noon.”

The overnight closures will be during weeknights only (weather dependant) and will start from Wednesday April 26 until May 4.

Waka Kotahi During overnight closures, there will be a period between 11pm - 12am when vehicles can pass through.

The closure hours will be 8 -11pm and 12– 5am with the road opening for one hour between 11pm and midnight to allow people through.

“We are very aware of the sacrifices local residents, businesses and communities are having to make at the moment, and thank people for their patience while this work is underway,” Lauder said.