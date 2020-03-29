Coronavirus: Spain's death toll surges, UK toll surpasses 1000

The actual number of people with the coronavirus will be much, much higher than the reported number.

Spain has again announced record fatalities from the coronavirus, with 832 deaths reported on Saturday for a total of 5690 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom's death toll has reached a grim milestone, with more than 1000 fatalities now recorded.

The increasing death tolls were revealed as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000.

The latest landmark came only two days after the world passed half a million infections, according to a tally by John Hopkins University, showing that much work remains to be done to slow the spread of the virus.

It showed more than 602,000 cases and a total of over 27,000 deaths.

While the US now leads the world in reported infections -with more than 104,000 cases - five countries exceed its roughly 1700 deaths: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France.

Global health systems strained

"We cannot completely prevent infections at this stage, but we can and must in the immediate future achieve fewer new infections per day, a slower spread,'' German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is in quarantine at home after her doctor tested positive for the virus, told her compatriots in an audio message. "That will decide whether our health system can stand up to the virus.''

The virus already has put health systems in Italy, Spain and France under extreme strain. Lockdowns of varying severity have been introduced across Europe. Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, said that Germany - where authorities closed nonessential shops and banned gatherings of more than two in public - won't relax its restrictions before April 20.

Spain's coronavirus death toll is continuing to soar.

As the epicenter has shifted westward, the situation has calmed in China, where some restrictions on people's lives have now been lifted. Six subway lines restored limited service in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December, after the city had its official coronavirus risk evaluation downgraded from high to medium on Friday. Five districts of the city of 11 million people had other restrictions on travel loosened after their risk factor was downgraded to low.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and lead to death.

More than 130,000 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins' tally.

In one way or another, the effects of the coronavirus outbreak have been felt by the powerful and the poor alike.

SUPPLIED US President Donald Trump has signed a US$2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package.

On Friday (local time), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first leader of a major country to test positive for the virus. He said he would continue to work from self-quarantine.

Countries are still scrambling to bring home some citizens stranded abroad by border closures and a near-shutdown of flights. On Saturday, 174 foreign tourists and four Nepali nationals on the foothills of Mount Everest were flown out days after being stranded on the only airstrip serving the world's highest mountain.

In neighbouring India, authorities sent a fleet of buses to the outskirts of the capital to meet an exodus of migrant workers desperately trying to reach their home villages during the world's largest lockdown.

Thousands of people, mostly young male day labourers but also families, had fled their New Delhi homes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown that began on Wednesday and effectively put millions of Indians who live off daily earnings out of work.

In a possibly hopeful sign, the US Food and Drug Administration cleared a new rapid test from Abbott Laboratories, which the company says can detect the coronavirus in about 5 minutes. Medical device maker Abbott announced the emergency clearance of its cartridge-based test Friday night, saying the test delivers a negative result in 13 minutes when the virus is not detected.

While New York remained the worst-hit city in the US, Americans braced for worsening conditions elsewhere, with worrisome infection numbers being reported in New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit.

New Orleans' sprawling Ernest N Morial Convention Center, along the Mississippi River, was being converted into a massive hospital as officials prepared for thousands more patients than they could accommodate.

In New York, where there are more than 44,000 cases statewide, the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus passed 6,000 on Friday, double what it had been three days earlier.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for 4,000 more temporary beds across New York City, where the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center has already been converted into a hospital.

The struggle to defeat the virus will take "weeks and weeks and weeks,'' Cuomo told members of the National Guard working at the Javits Center.

US President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act on Friday (local time), ordering General Motors to begin manufacturing ventilators. Trump had previously rejected Cuomo's pleas for tens of thousands more of the machines and the governor's calls to implement the Korean War-era production law.

Trump signed a US$2.2 trillion stimulus package, after the House approved the sweeping measure by voice vote. Lawmakers in both parties lined up behind the law to send checks to millions of Americans, boost unemployment benefits, help businesses and toss a life preserver to an overwhelmed health care system.

Dr John Brooks of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans remained "in the acceleration phase'' of the pandemic and that all corners of the country were at risk.

"There is no geographic part of the United States that is spared from this," he said.