Coronavirus: World case numbers tick past the one million mark

Several countries have seen the number of coronavirus infections skyrocket in just a few weeks.

The world has notched, or is about to notch, its one-millionth confirmed case of Covid-19 – depending on which organisation's numbers you look at.

Going by the numbers collated by Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the world passed the one million mark on Friday morning (NZ Time).

Data from the World Heath Organisation (WHO) (which Stuff uses to inform its' maps and charts) looks set to hit one million cases over the weekend. The number of cases registered by the WHO sits at 900,000 as of Friday morning.

The number of cases is currently increasing by about 70,000 per day.

The actual number of cases does not equal confirmed cases. Finding confirmed cases depends on testing for them. And some countries have more comprehensive testing regimes than others. At one point the UK estimated its actual number to be 10 times greater than confirmed cases.

We can be confident the number of actual cases is already greater than one million. It is harder to say by how much.

The WHO data shows that the number of confirmed cases is roughly doubling every week. If things continue at that rate we will be looking at two million cases in a week and about 16 million a month from now.

This is not a prediction – lockdowns the world over could 'flatten the curve' or the rate of infection could accelerate. But it gives an idea of where this kind of exponential growth can lead.

THE DEATH TOLL

The official and actual death toll are likely much more closely linked – it is a lot harder to miss a death than an asymptomatic case.

The WHO puts the death toll at 46,000 as of Friday morning. This makes the case fatality rate (CFR) of Covid-19 about five per cent. The CFR is NOT the actual fatality rate of the disease.

The actual fatality rate, known as the infection fatality rate (IFR) is estimated to be about one per cent. But until there is a better understanding of exactly how many people have been infected the true IFR remains uncertain.