Coronavirus: Global Covid-19 cases pass 2 million

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has passed the 2 million mark globally, as countries that have already had the worst of it begin to look to toward restoring normal life.

A tally from the US-based Johns Hopkins university shows the number of reported cases worldwide has roughly doubled since April 2, while the global death toll stands at 119,483.

Restrictions imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus have been slightly eased in some countries although health officials around the world are concerned that halting quarantine and social distancing measures could easily undo hard-earned progress.

Coronavirus deaths in the UK have exceeded 10,000.

Spain permitted some workers to return to their jobs, a hard-hit region of Italy loosened its lockdown and grim predictions of a virus that would move with equal ferocity from New York to other parts of US had not yet materialised on Tuesday (NZT).

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Wellington tour guide to Ruby Princess tests positive

* Donald Trump wheels out 'propaganda' video during extraordinary coronavirus briefing

* Coronavirus: Ministry of Health says death toll now at 9 people, 4 today

* Coronavirus: Kiwi family back from Wuhan - 'Everyone is trying to help us'

* Coronavirus: Christchurch's Living Earth Covid-19 cluster increases

* Coronavirus: UK Covid-19 death toll nears 10,000

New York state's 671 new deaths on Monday marked the first time in a week that the daily toll dipped below 700.

John Minchillo/AP "This virus is very good at what it does. It is a killer," New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo said

Almost 2000 people were newly hospitalised with the virus that day, though once discharges and deaths are accounted for, the number of people hospitalised has flattened to just under 19,000.

"This virus is very good at what it does. It is a killer," New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a news briefing.

As the coronavirus throws millions out of work and devastates economies worldwide, governments are struggling with the delicate balance between keeping people safe from a highly contagious disease and making sure they can still make a living or have enough to eat.

Workers in some non-essential industries returned to their jobs on Tuesday (NZT) in Spain, one of the hardest hit countries in the pandemic.

In South Korea, officials warned that hard-earned progress fighting the virus could be eroded by new infections as restrictions ease.

The decisions are complicated because each country is on its own coronavirus arc, with places like the UK, Japan and parts of the United States still recording increasing daily levels of deaths or infections; France hoping it is stabilising, albeit at a high plateau of deaths; and countries like Italy and Spain registering declines in the rates of increase.

Antonio Calanni/AP Italy's day-to-day increase in new Covid-19 cases was one of the lowest in weeks, bolstering a generally downward trend.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government must balance its response to the virus crisis that "threatens to destroy lives and at the same time destroy the economic and social fabric of our country".

Seeking to restart manufacturing, Spain's government is allowing workers to return to some factory and construction jobs.

The country on Tuesday reported its lowest daily growth in infections in three weeks.

Retail stores and services remain closed and office workers are strongly encouraged to keep working from home.

A prohibition on people leaving home for anything other than groceries and medicine will remain in effect for at least two weeks.

But Health Minister Salvador Illa said that the government will move carefully on allowing others to end their self-isolation. He said officials will proceed with "the utmost caution and prudence ... and always based on scientific evidence".

"We're in no position to be setting dates" about when isolation might end. "We can't get ahead of ourselves."

Some health experts and politicians argue that it's premature to ease the lockdown in a country that has suffered almost 17,500 deaths and reported more than 169,000 infections, second only to the United States' 557,000 infections.

Italy's day-to-day increase in new Covid-19 cases was one of the lowest in weeks, bolstering a generally downward trend. That brought Italy's known cases to nearly 160,000.

The day-to-day death toll, 566, however, was up, from the 431 new deaths registered on Monday.

In Veneto, one of the country's most infected regions, officials are loosing some restrictions on movement as they enter a phase governor Luca Zaia termed "lockdown light".

Zaia is expanding the 200-metre from home radius for physical fitness and allowing open-air markets in a new ordinance that takes effect on Wednesday.

At the same time, the ordinance makes masks or other face coverings mandatory outside the home - not just in supermarkets or on public transportation as was previously the case.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, meanwhile, issued a global plea to the world's richer countries and international financial institutions to provide debt-relief for poor countries, where forced lockdowns are crippling already troubled economies and causing widespread hunger for the poor.

Khan last week relaxed his country's lockdown to allow the construction industry, which employs the vast majority of Pakistan's daily wage earners, to re-open.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has urged a cautious approach to any loosening of restrictions, planned to hold a video conference with regional governors on Thursday after the governor of the state with the most infections - North Rhine-Westphalia - called for a "road map" to return to normality.

In South Korea, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said officials were discussing new public guidelines that would allow for "certain levels of economic and social activity" while also maintaining distance to slow the virus' spread.