Kim Jong Un surgery report fuels speculation about leader's health

A report saying Kim Jong Un underwent a medical procedure is fuelling new speculation about the North Korean leader's health after his unprecedented absence from events last week marking his grandfather's birthday.

The Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that gathers information from informants in the isolated nation of North Korea, reported Tuesday that Kim underwent a "cardiovascular surgical procedure" and had mostly recovered.

It was impossible to immediately verify the report, which the Daily NK said was based on one person in North Korea.

US President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone in 2019.

The Daily NK is part of a group of nonprofit agencies affiliated with the South Korean Unification Ministry, and has occasionally been contacted by Seoul officials for information.

The outlet's backers include the United States of America's National Endowment for Democracy, which awarded it US$400,000 (NZ$670,000) last year to "raise awareness and understanding of the conditions in North Korea by disseminating accurate, timely and relevant news and information about the country."

The health of North Korea's leader is one of the state's most closely guarded secrets, typically only known by a few people in the inner circle of leadership.

Kim didn't attend April 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung, one of the biggest days on the North Korean calender.

The Unification Ministry said Friday that it was "inappropriate" to speculate about the reasons for Kim's absence.

Kim, 36, has made 17 public appearances this year that were mentioned in state media - at a pace of a little more than one a week - the ministry said. That's slightly down from 84 public appearances last year.

Kim, a heavy smoker, has been shown in state media in recent months appearing at military drills and riding a white horse on the country's revered Mt. Paektu, which state propaganda says his grandfather used as a guerrilla base to fight Japanese colonial occupiers.

North Korea has been battling to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, which has led to cutting back on celebrations and some other major events and for cadres to appear in protective masks in public events with Kim.