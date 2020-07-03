New Zealand protests planned against Israeli West Bank annexation plans

An Israeli woman holds a sign that reads "Palestine should be free", as she protests the Israeli government's plan to annex parts of the West Bank.

Protests are planned across New Zealand on Saturday against Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa chairman John Minto said the group had written to MPs asking them to endorse Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters’ “serious concern” about the proposed annexation, send messages of support and attend a protest if they could.

In a release on the Beehive website last week, Peters said the New Zealand Government’s view was that annexation would gravely undermine the two-state solution, breach international law and pose significant risks to regional security.

Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan in the 1967 Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements that are now home to nearly 500,000 Israelis. But it never formally claimed it as an Israeli territory due to international opposition.

The Palestinians, with wide international backing, seek the territory as the heartland of their future independent state. Most of the international community considers Israel's West Bank settlements illegal under international law.

Israeli annexation of West Bank territory would extinguish any lingering hopes of establishing a viable independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Israel plans to impose Israeli sovereignty on about 30 per cent of the West Bank, though a formal announcement expected this week could now be weeks or months away, according to New York Times reporting.

The protest locations are: Christchurch at noon at the Bridge of Remembrance; Nelson at 11am on the corner of Trafalgar St and Selwyn Place; Wellington at noon at Cuba Mall; Dunedin at 2pm at Museum Reserve; Auckland at 2pm at Aotea Square; Hamilton at 2pm by Flynn Park; Palmerston North at 1pm outside the council building; Napier at 11am on the corner of Marine Pde and Tennyson St; and New Plymouth at 2pm on The Landing in front of the Puke Ariki Museum.