Bernie Sanders predicted how the election would play out, including how Trump would react

US President Donald Trump calls for voting to stop, and declares victory in the election based on incomplete results.

US Senator Bernie Sanders may have failed in his bid to be the Democratic Party candidate for the presidency, but he was remarkably accurate in a prediction on how election night would play out, including Donald Trump’s reaction.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last month, the Vermont senator pointed out several key states would favour President Trump early in the counting because Republicans are more likely to vote in person.

But Sanders said that when mail-in ballots – which were more likely to favour Democratic contender Joe Biden – were counted later they could swing the result to Biden.

BERNIE SANDERS Bernie Sanders predicted how the US election would play out, and how Trump would respond

“Here is the fear – and I hope everybody hears it,” Sanders told Fallon.

“It could well be that at 10 o’clock on election night, Trump is winning in Michigan, he’s winning in Pennsylvania, he’s winning in Wisconsin, and he gets on the television and he says, ‘thank you, Americans, for re-electing me. It’s all over. Have a good day,” Sanders said.

“But then, the next day, and the day following, all of those mail-in ballots start getting counted, and it turns out that Biden was won those states, at which point Trump says, ‘see, I told you the whole thing was fraudulent. I told you those mail-in ballots were crooked. And we’re not going to leave office.”

While Trump did not make the 10pm declaration, he did have a press conference in the early hours of Wednesday (local time) to wrongly claim he had won the election, despite there still being millions of uncounted votes.

“We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. It’s a very sad moment. We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned we already have won,” Trump said.