Covid-19: UK reaches 50,000 coronavirus deaths, while US and Italian hospitals are overwhelmed

In April, New Zealand was among many countries in lockdown as coronavirus spread wildly across the globe. Although life is back to near normal here, across oceans lockdowns loom and daily infection numbers near the scary totals seen in April.

The United Kingdom has become the first country in Europe to reach the grim milestone of 50,000 deaths amid the pandemic.

Its daily death toll also reached 595, which is the highest figure reported in a single day since April.

The wave of new infections sweeping across England has once again forced the country into a national lockdown.

Residents have been asked to stay home if possible, and bars, restaurants, pubs and all non-essential shops are closed until at least early December. Schools however, are open and takeaway services are available.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reported saying that without action, deaths would reach “several thousand a day”, with the situation projected to be more dire that what the country saw in April.

“... The virus has been spreading even faster than the reasonable worst-case scenario of our scientific advisers,” Johnson told media at a press conference when announcing the return to lockdown.

Similar to the UK, Italy is once again entrenched in a battle with Covid-19.

On Wednesday, it reached the milestone of more than a million cases since the outbreak began. Its health ministry also reported 623 deaths in one day – a level not seen since early April.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images A quiet Soho in London during the new lockdown.

In March, Italy's Government enforced a drastic and stringent lockdown, which helped to curb infections and deaths.

The country’s second wave of the virus is once again wreaking havoc on its healthcare system. One hospital in southern Italy became so overcrowded at the weekend that suspected Covid-19 patients were treated with emergency oxygen inside their cars while waiting to be admitted, CNN reported.

According to The Guardian, this week doctors called for another national lockdown and warned there could be additional 10,000 deaths in a month if drastic action isn’t taken.

Some restrictions, including a nationwide night curfew, are already in place. A regional lockdown is in force in the Lombardy region, with residents allowed to go to work and do essential shopping, however all non-essential businesses are closed. Further regional restrictions are expected to be announced.

Luca Bruno/AP A medical staffer wearing a protective suit waits at a triage checkpoint that was set to ease the pressure on hospital emergency wards following the surge of Covid-19 cases in Monza, Italy.

France is also caught in a second wave of Covid-19, reporting 551 deaths on Monday. It reported 22,180 new confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday alone.

The country is already about halfway through its nationwide month-long lockdown, which the government imposed following the second bout of infections. All non-essential businesses are closed, but schools are open.

This week, France’s health director Jerome Salomon said the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic is still to come. “We are at a crucial moment,” he was reported saying at a media conference.

According to the Associated Press, Covid-19 patients occupy more than 73 per cent of France’s intensive care units.

Antonio Calanni/AP Medical staffers wearing protective suits work at a triage checkpoint in Milan, Italy.

The healthcare system in the US is under pressure from the surge in Covid-19 infections there.

The country has recorded more than 100,000 cases each day for seven days straight, with hospitalisations also skyrocketing.

There are nearly 62,000 people in hospital in the US for Covid-19 related treatment, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

On Wednesday, Texas became the first state to reach 1 million cases of the virus. California has the second-highest number of cases among the states, with more than 989,400 reported.

Cases have also risen in West Virginia, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. The Department of Health in Pennsylvania said there has been a significant increase in cases among younger-aged groups, especially among 19- to 24-year-olds, CNN reported.

John Bazemore/AP Crowds of people flooded streets in Atlanta to celebrate Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

In New York City, which was hit hard at the beginning of the country’s outbreak, cases are once again on the rise.

“This is our LAST chance to stop a second wave,” mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

President-elect Joe Biden has warned Americans that the country is “facing a very dark winter” ahead.

Daily records are also reaching new highs in Russia, with nearly 21,000 new cases announced on Tuesday.

Frank Franklin II/AP A woman gets a Covid-19 test in New York, where cases are once again on the rise.

At this stage, the country is trying to avoid a national lockdown, however an evening curfew has been placed on bars and restaurants in Moscow.

In the regions, some healthcare facilities are reportedly overloaded, the BBC stated.

By the numbers:

To date, there have been 51.81 million global cases of Covid-19 reported, and 1.27m deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US has the most cases reported, with 10.3m across during the course of the pandemic, and 240,500 deaths.

In the UK, there have been 1.2m cases reported, and 50,000 deaths – although, numbers from UK’s national statisticians show there have been more than 65,000 deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate, The Independent reported.

In Italy, there have been 1.02m cases reported, and 42,900 deaths.

France there have been more than 1.85m cases and 41,000 deaths.

Meanwhile in Russia, more than 1.82m cases have been reported, and there have been 31,300 deaths.