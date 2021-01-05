Julian Assange's dad reportedly asks New Zealand to offer his son asylum

Reacting to the decison not to extradite Julian Assange to the United States, his partner Stella Moris said: "Today is a victory for Julian. Today's victory is a first step towards justice in this ...

Julian Assange’s father has added his name to a letter calling for New Zealand to offer his son asylum, TVNZ reports.

The call comes after a judge in the United Kingdom rejected a request from the United States for Assange’s extradition to face espionage charges.

Assange founded WikiLeaks and US prosecutors have indicted him on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of leaked military and diplomatic documents a decade ago.

The judge ruled that extradition would be “oppressive” because of Assange’s mental health, saying he was likely to commit suicide if he was sent to the US.

TVNZ reported it had obtained a letter calling for New Zealand to grant Assange, who is Australian, asylum.

It was co-signed by Assange’s father, John Shipton, along with Greg Barns, SC, an adviser to the Australian Assange Campaign, and Craig Tuck, a Tauranga lawyer who is part of Assange's legal team, according to TVNZ.

supplied/Stuff Julian Assange, 49, is due back in court this week to apply for bail.

“Julian and his family have connections with New Zealand and New Zealanders – this country is well-positioned to lead the defence and be a masthead for what is likely to be years of litigation,” the letter reportedly said.

“New Zealand ought to step up where Australia and the UK has failed. Julian needs asylum in New Zealand and needs it now.”

After the court hearing, Assange, 49, was taken back to Belmarsh Prison in London. He is due back in court on Wednesday (local time) to apply for bail.