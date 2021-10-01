'I am here': Turkish man reported missing joins search party for himself

The Bursa province, in Turkey, where a man joined his own search party by accident.

A missing man in Turkey accidentally joined his own search party for hours before realising he was the person they were looking for.

Local Turkish media reported the bizarre search and rescue case, which has since made headlines around the world.

According to Daily Sabah, Beyhan Mutlu​, 50, had been drinking with friends on Tuesday (local time) and wandered into a forest in Bursa province, in northwest Turkey. The authorities were alerted after his family and friends lost contact with him, and a local search party was sent out.

But the situation took a bizarre turn when Mutlu came across the search and rescue group, and decided to join them on their mission.

Officials reportedly did not realise that Mutlu was the man they were looking for, and he joined the search party for some time before “finding himself”, The Independent reported.

According to the BBC, it was only when members of the group began calling out his name, that things clicked into place, and he replied: “I am here”.

Police took the “missing” man's statement and gave him a lift home, local media said.