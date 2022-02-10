New Zealand rated world's second most democratic country by Economist Intelligence Unit

Police make a move into the crowd of protesters and pull out a tent, while also making more arrests.

New Zealand was the world’s second most democratic country in 2021, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) says in its annual Democracy Index.

That was an improvement from fourth place the year before, with New Zealand considered to have become more democratic during 2021.

The country considered most democratic was Norway, with the four places after New Zealand taken by the Nordic countries Finland, Sweden, Iceland and Denmark. Ireland was 7th, Australia 9th-equal, Canada 12th, and the UK 18th.

KEVIN STENT Police arrest another protester outside Parliament on Thursday. The Economist Intelligence Unit said the Covid pandemic had resulted in an unprecedented withdrawal of civil liberties around the world.

The US is in 26th place and isn’t even described as a full democracy, rather it’s classed as a flawed democracy, with its greatest failings considered to be the functioning of its government, and its political culture.

At the bottom of the list of 165 independent states and two territories is Afghanistan. Second worst is Myanmar, then going up the list, North Korea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic and Syria. They are among about 60 countries considered to be ruled by authoritarian regimes.

Russia and China are also in the authoritarian group, with Russia 124th and China ranked at No 148.

STUFF “Green passes” requiring proof of vaccination against Covid to be allowed to participate in various activities are among the measures considered by the EIU to to have led to “an unprecedented withdrawal of civil liberties” around the world.

Among the other countries with the largest populations India is considered a flawed democracy and is 46th, followed by Brazil in 47th place, and Indonesia at No 52. Pakistan is 104th and considered a hybrid regime.

The rankings are based on five categories: electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties.

Each country is given a score out of 10, with New Zealand getting 9.37. In four of the categories, New Zealand’s score was unchanged from the 2020 index, but there was an improvement in the political participation category.

Tao Ming/AP A worker wearing protective gear gives a Covid test to a woman at a testing site in Xi'an. Residents in the city of 13 million were confined to their homes for a month in late December and January after the discovery of a Covid cluster. The EIU is concerned China is challenging democracy, with its leaders citing the Chinese approach to Covid as evidence of the superiority of their system of government.

Overall, the report on the 2021 index has a gloomy tone, with just 45.7 per cent of the world’s population considered to live in a democracy of some sort, well down from 49.4 per cent in 2020.

Just 6.4 per cent of the world’s population is considered to live in full democracies. That dropped from 6.8 per cent in 2020, because Chile and Spain were downgraded to the group of flawed democracies.

The results of the 2021 index reflected the continuing negative impact on democracy and freedom for a second successive year of the Covid pandemic, the report said.

Ella Bates-Hermans Boycotts, Covid and bubbles - the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are unlike anything we’ve seen.

“The pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented withdrawal of civil liberties among developed democracies and authoritarian regimes alike, through the imposition of lockdowns and restrictions on travelling and, increasingly, the introduction of ‘green passes’ requiring proof of vaccination against Covid-19 for participation in public life.”

The health crisis had compounded many pre-pandemic trends, such as an increasingly technocratic approach to managing society in Western democracies, the report said.

In many countries, the pandemic had entrenched divisions.

Alberto Pezzali/AP London locked down in February 2021.

On one hand there were those who favoured the precautionary principle and expert-driven decision-making. They had tended to support government lockdowns, green passes and vaccine mandates.

On the other hand, were those who favoured a less prescriptive approach and more freedom from state interference. That group had been more hostile to what they saw as the curtailment of individual freedoms.

Beyond Covid, the report looks at what the EIU considered to be the threat to democracy from China.

Zabi Karimi/AP Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul last August. Afghanistan fell 28 places to the bottom of the EIU Democracy Index rankings, following the collapse of an elected government and the Taliban takeover of the country.

“The potency of this political challenge is inextricably linked to China’s incredible economic success over the past three decades,” the report said.

“China’s rulers have become more confident about promulgating the alleged superiority of their system over that of the West, and the Covid-19 pandemic has accentuated this trend.”

China’s leaders were citing its approach to the pandemic, compared to that of the West, as proof their political system was superior to the liberal democratic model.