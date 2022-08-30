How droughts have unearthed hidden warships, ruins and treasures across the world

Heatwaves and droughts have hit parts of Europe, the United States and Asia this summer, sparking wildfires, causing deaths, and drying out crops and waterways.

In parched rivers and lakes, remnants of past worlds have been revealed: including shipwrecks, ghost villages and dinosaur tracks.

It’s an alarming sign of climate change, Ashish Sharma, professor of hydrology and water resources at the University of New South Wales told NBC.

“If you look at the broad picture, it’s pretty clear that higher temperatures are resulting in lower water flows and disappearing lakes and rivers,” he said.

Darko Vojinovic/AP Kayaker Aleksandar Bzdusok paddles by the wreckage of a WWII German warship in the Danube river near Prahovo, Serbia in August.

Nearly half of Europe was under "warning" conditions - a severe drought tied with a major deficit in soil moisture, researchers said.

Here are some of the hidden artefacts exposed as major rivers dry out:

Darko Vojinovic/AP The warships that emerged from the Danube River were part of a Nazi Black Sea fleet that sank in 1944 while fleeing Soviet forces.

Sunken Nazi Warships

The hulks of dozens of Nazi battle-ships emerged from the depths of the Serbian section of the Danube River, as water levels dropped dramatically low.

The vessels, which emerged near the port town of Prahovo, were part of a Nazi Black Sea fleet that sank in 1944 while fleeing Soviet forces, The Washington Post reported.

The ships were filled with explosives and ammunition – a junior Serbian minister told the media there were 10,000 explosive devices in the water.

They have also made the waterway difficult for fishing and shipping vessels navigating around the wreckage.

Ancient Roman bridges and Spanish ghost villages

In Italy, two piers of an ancient bridge once used by Roman emperors has been visible at the River Tiber, in Rome, for much of the Summer.

The bridge was built for Emperor Nero to reach his gardens near to what is present-day St Peter’s Square, The Associated Press reports. It was already falling apart by the third-century, and although one of the piers could be seen in the normal water levels of the driest season, it was rare to see two piers.

Mytrueancestry/Facebook Resurfaced remains of a bridge in the River Tiber, Rome, in July.

The Italian government has declared a state of emergency due to the drought, which has taken a toll on agriculture and has threatened power supplies.

Ruins from the abandoned Spanish village Aceredo, found near Spain’s border with Portugal, have also appeared following drought.

Walls and windows of several houses appear still intact after years underwater. The village, which became visible in February this year, was deliberately flooded in the 1960s to build a reservoir.

Screengrab/Al Jazeera Dozens of prehistoric stones have been exposed in a reservoir in central Spain.

Al Jazeera Dolmen of Guadalperal.

A prehistoric stone circle dubbed the "Spanish Stonehenge" that is usually covered by the waters of a dam has emerged.

Officially known as the Dolmen of Guadalperal, the stone circle currently sits fully exposed in one corner of the Valdecanas reservoir, in the central province of Caceres, where authorities say the water level has dropped to 28% of capacity.

NEWSFLARE/AP The statues are thought to be 600 years old.

600-year-old Buddhist Statues

As China’s Yangtze River sinks to low levels, three Buddhist statues, thought to be 600 years old, have emerged, becoming a tourist attraction.

The statues, identified as being from the Ming and Qing dynasties, are on a submerged island in the southwestern city of Chongqing. One of the statues depicts a monk sitting on a lotus pedestal.

Getty Images Cracked silt on the bank of the Fu River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, seen on August 25, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

China is facing its worst drought on record, in late August rainfall was 45 % lower than average in the basin around the Yangtze, which is the world’s third-largest river and a major trade route.

The river has receded so much that many oceangoing ships can no longer reach upstream ports, The New York Times reports.

Dinosaur Tracks

Getty 113 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks Uncovered After Drought Dries Up Texas River - Thumbnail

In the United States, the dried up Paluxy River in Texas exposed dinosaur tracks from 113 million-years ago.

The fossilised tracks, found at the river in Dinosaur Valley Park near Fort Worth, are thought to be left by the Acrocanthosaurus – a huge theropod that would weigh about 7 tonnes as an adult.

“Most tracks that have recently been uncovered and discovered at different parts of the river in the park belong to Acrocanthosaurus. This was a dinosaur that would stand, as an adult, about 11 metres tall and (weigh) close to seven tonnes,” park spokesperson Stephanie Salinas Garcia told CNN.