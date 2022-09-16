How a young Kiwi making heart signs was shot dead by US police

Warning - distressing content: US police shot and killed 22-year-old Christian Glass after he called 911 for roadside assistance.

“Sir, I’m terrified,” Christian Glass told police as they repeatedly demanded he get out of his car, their weapons drawn.

He was right to be.

Within about 70 minutes, he’d be Tasered then shot dead by officers surrounding his car as he prayed hysterically.

The 22-year-old from Christchurch had phoned 911 asking for police help after he crashed his car onto rocks in Colorado in the United States.

Police apparently lost patience with him after spending more than an hour asking him to leave the vehicle.

They smashed his passenger window, Tasered him as they demanded he drop a small knife, then fired five shots as he thrashed around in the driver’s seat.

His father Simon Glass, from Christchurch, called it murder.

The shooting happened in June, but has only been widely reported after parents Simon and Sally Glass fronted an emotional press conference this week at which their lawyers released footage from a police body camera footage and 911 audio tapes.

Glass had told the 911 caller he had two knives and a mallet in the car, but he was not dangerous and would throw them out of the car as soon as police arrived to help.

The bodycam footage is hard to watch.

Supplied Glass who was born and partly raised in Christchurch.

Glass is clearly scared of the officers who arrived at the scene. He told them so: “I’m so scared”, he says, asking one officer what the other is holding.

He offers to throw out the weapons, but the officer tells him not to.

“Step out of the car, now,” the officer repeatedly insists.

Glass puts the keys on the dashboard and keeps his hands visible. He throws a knife to the other side of the car, and gives heart signs with his hands.

One expert who has viewed the footage said the officers should simply have “walked away”.

But they didn’t. Instead, they called for back-up.

At 68 minutes into the footage, other officers are still trying to cajole him out of the vehicle. They ask if he is hungry. He bites the steering wheel – he is. But within minutes things escalate.

An armed officer stands on his bonnet. They break his passenger window. They Taser him – prompting him to thrash about while holding the knife.

Then an officer shoots him, five loud shots ringing out in the night.

“It was dark and he was really worried. He trusted the police to come and help him. Instead, they attacked and killed him,” Simon Glass said.

“The killer shot Christian five times, just to make sure. I’ve lost countless hours of sleep to the nightmares, it makes me sick.

Sally Glass This image provided by Sally Glass shows her son Christian Glass, right, sitting with his father, Simon Glass, in Colorado on March 11, 2021.

“The officer ... showed a callous disregard for human life – he was a bully. Yet that bully is apparently back on the street and still serves today.”

One expert who saw the raw footage said it was hard to predict if the officer who fired the fatal shots would be prosecuted, but the family was likely to receive a significant financial settlement in a civil suit – which looks likely to ensue.

Another, former police lead crisis negotiator Lance Burdett, watched a condensed version of the incident on Friday.

He said New Zealand police were trained to deal with such situations completely differently.

He said the US police arriving with hands on their guns appeared to instantly frighten Glass.

“He sounds to me like a typical young Kiwi kid. He just doesn't know, it's dark, he's crashed, he's done the right thing ... to call the police and to get help.”

Burdett said one of the officers was doing the right thing, standing alongside Glass and talking to him.

However, when the other officer raises his voice and shouts Glass appeared to go into “panic mode”.

“He seems to have gone into that retraction mode, he’s starting to get afraid.

“Now, as soon as that happens ... he's gone into panic and when that happens there's no clear thought, there’s no rational thought … so he’s a little anxious, and he gets more anxious, so then they send more police officers.”

With officers wearing stab-proof and bulletproof vests, Burdett did not believe Glass posed any real threat to the police at the scene.

Things escalated further when they fired beanbag rounds at Glass before trying to Taser him. Burdett said the Tasers would have been unsuccessful due to the adrenaline in Glass’ system.

“Now you've got a young man who's in a crisis state. The thing to do in that is to back off.

“There are lots of other less than lethal tactics you could use in that situation.”

Burdett said there should always be a primary and secondary negotiator in such situations.

“The primary negotiator is the one that talks, the secondary watches and listens and prompts if need be, and certainly is looking for the risk. The negotiator should be, the primary one, does not have a weapon drawn.”

Thomas Peipert/AP Simon and Sally Glass comfort each other during an emotional news conference in Denver on Tuesday. The Glasses say their son was having a mental health episode, and police needlessly escalated the situation.

If such an incident happened in New Zealand, the officers should back off and call a qualified negotiator.

“There's never a gun involved, because the person is in a distressed state,” he said.

“They introduce themselves, and they talk calmly to that person and the idea is to find out more to de-escalate the situation. The only way you can de-escalate is to withdraw, is to pull everybody back.”

Making demands would only push them further away, he said.

“When you calm your voice down it brings them closer to you, and they’re more able to listen.”

“If it was New Zealand I would be very surprised if the officer wasn’t charged.”

Ed Obayashi, a sheriff’s deputy who is the lead trainer for use of force in California, and who has lectured on police use of force at Victoria University, said what was very troublesome ... “is this was a call for help”.

Glass was not belligerent nor threatening. There was no emergency. No reasonable officer could say they feared for their safety. One was on the bonnet and others were close to the driver’s window.

Thomas Peipert/AP Sally Glass wears a Jesus and Mary pendant during a news conference in Denver on Tuesday. She and her husband are calling for accountability after police shot and killed their 22-year-old son, Christian Glass.

The officers should have just “walked away”, Obayashi said.

Colorado’s Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office, along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, are now reviewing the incident.

Christian Glass was born in Christchurch and lived in the city as a child before moving to the United States with his parents. However, he returned several times, and went to private Christchurch school St Andrew’s College for two months as a year 9 student in 2013.

Rector Christine Leighton said his death was tragic.

Glass’ Christchurch-based grandfather, Jim Glass, said what happened was a “terrible situation”.

He described Glass as a “lovely kid”, who was into his sport and arts.

“[He was] a very nice grandchild, he wasn’t involved in criminal activity or anything like that.”

He said he had tried to avoid the footage of the shooting, adding it was not until Thursday that he found out his grandson had actually called police for help.

“The family really has tried not to know all the terrible details just for our own peace of mind and mental health really.”

The family’s lawyer, Siddhartha​ Rathod​, said he would file a civil suit against police soon.

He said Glass had no history of serious mental illness but had suffered bouts of depression and had ADHD. Amphetamines found in his system afterwards were consistent with Ritalin-type medication, Rathod said.

“I think he was suffering a crisis, we’ll never know what that was. This case is absolutely horrific, watching the videos is hard for anyone.

“Christian just didn’t want to get out of the car – he was scared and they escalated it and escalated it and made him more and more scared.”

Rathod said Colorado state police who arrived at the scene could be heard saying no crime had been committed and there was no reason to continue contact with Glass.

Glass’ funeral was held in Kent in the United Kingdom, where his mother was born.