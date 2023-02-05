Body of Kiwi volunteer killed in Ukraine returned

Missing, and later confirmed dead, aid workers Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry take an evacuee into the hospital in Bakhmut, Ukraine. The footage was filmed before their disappearance.

The bodies of New Zealand and British volunteers killed in Ukraine have been returned, the BBC is reporting.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff told the BBC that the bodies of Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 47, had been returned to Ukraine in a prisoner swap with Russia.

Bagshaw, a New Zealand aid worker, was in late-January confirmed to have died in Ukraine.

”He and a colleague, Chris Parry, were attempting to rescue an elderly woman from Soledar, in an area of intense military action, when their car was hit by an artillery shell,” a statement from his Christchurch-based parents Dame Sue and Professor Phil Bagshaw said.

Andrew Bagshaw/Supplied Kiwi aid worker Andrew Bagshaw’s body has been returned.

BBC reports that the bodies have been returned to Ukraine, but it was unknown when they would be handed to the British embassy to return home.

The release of their bodies also came with 116 Ukrainian soldiers being released on Saturday, while Russia's defence ministry said 63 of its servicemen had been released in the swap.

Bagshaw’s father previously said his son believed the Ukraine-Russia war was immoral.

Before being killed, a video of Andrew Bagshaw emerged with him talking about rescuing people from the Ukrainian frontline.

“Hello. Thanks for the money. We’re going to rescue some people ....I have to hurry up. Sorry, I can’t say too much,’’ he said in the video.

The video was posted on Grzegorz Jaroslaw Rybak’s Facebook page. The same day, Rybak posted a photograph of Bagshaw with the red van. In the post, Rybak said he was acting as an “interpreter and companion” for Bagshaw.

“He came here from New Zealand and has been sitting here since May and is more afraid of possible asbestos fumes in fires than bombings and ricochets,” Rybak wrote.