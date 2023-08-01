New X sign pulled after blinding neighbours

Along with the name change to Twitter, a large new, bright illuminated X sign was installed on top of the tech company’s headquarters in San Francisco. That is, until neighbours started to complain about being blinded by the light.

Christopher J Beale, who lives across the road from the light-up sign, posted a video on Twitter of the X flashing in the night sky with the caption – “Imagine no more. This is my life now”.

The beaming X was disrupting more than streetgoers and Beale hoped one of his 2000 neighbours “will handle the complaint to City Hall”.

According to the Washington Post the illuminating sign received 24 complaints.

“Around 11 last night they had it at full blast, strobing, and it lit this entire area up like it was daylight. Even with the shades down ... it was to the point where we couldn't even watch the movie we were trying to watch in the living room, and we had to move to the other side of the apartment," Beale told Fox KTVU.

In a Twitter thread Beale said his eyes were hurting when the glowing sign was being tested in the daylight, “it’s hard to describe how bright it is.”

The City of San Francisco launched an investigation into the new sign on Friday (local time) Fox News reported

It stated that “replacing letters or establishing new signs on buildings requires a permit and an inspection to ensure it is structurally sound”.

Patrick Hannan, a spokesperson for San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection, said the building’s property owner would be fined for the installation and removal of the structure, as well as the cost of the city’s investigation into the matter.

San Francisco police had previously stopped workers from removing the original Twitter bird from the top of the building at the end of July due to the footpath not being cordoned off properly.

Elon Musk, the owner of the social media company, said the owner of the building had been calling the police.

"He keeps calling the police about our sign modifications," Musk tweeted.

The new X logo started appearing on the top of the desktop version of Twitter last week, but the bird was still dominant across the phone app.

Michel Euler/AP Elon Musk unveiled the new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he followed through with a major rebranding of the social media platform which he bought for $44 billion last year.

Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined.”

Musk's Twitter purchase and rebranding are part of his strategy to create what he's dubbed an “everything app” similar to China’s WeChat, which combines video chats, messaging, streaming and payments.