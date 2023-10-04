NZ citizen Ahmed Zaoui arrested at gunpoint in Algeria, held in prison

Zaoui is a dual New Zealand and Algerian citizen and entered Algeria on a New Zealand passport.

New Zealand citizen and Algerian democracy activist Ahmed Zaoui​ has been arrested in Algeria by government security services, prominent human rights lawyer Deborah Manning​ has told Stuff.

Manning said Zaoui was arrested at gunpoint by Algerian security forces on Tuesday morning in Medea Algeria at 5.30am (local time) for holding a political meeting at his home and making comment on the Algerian political and human rights situation.

“He was at home having tea with his family and eight men with balaclavas came in from special forces saying that they were on orders from the capital in Algiers to take him in for interrogation,” she said.

“He is currently being detained in a police station jail. His wife was able to visit him... The family is, of course, very concerned and working with NZ Consular affairs.”

Manning said he had returned to Algeria to be with family in recent years as the political situation appeared to be settling.

“Zaoui has continued to espouse messages of peace and dialogue, and those messages have seen him being arrested for political reasons,” Manning said.

Zaoui was planning to return to New Zealand later this year and to live between Algeria and New Zealand.

​ A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said the agency was providing consular assistance but declined to comment further for privacy reasons.

Zaoui came to New Zealand as a political refugee from Algeria and was branded a security risk to New Zealand, an assessment he fought for five years.

Zaoui rose to prominence in New Zealand after he was detained when entering the country in 2002 where he sought asylum as a refugee.

His lawyers, including Manning, argued deportation back to Algeria could lead to him being imprisoned and killed.

But Zaoui was branded a security risk by the NZ Security Intelligence Service, who objected to his appeal for five years.

The case became the focus of multiple court actions to challenge the basis of the NZSIS security risk certificate - the first time such a certificate had ever been issued.

Zaoui was eventually released on bail and in September 2007, the security risk certificate was withdrawn by the NZSIS saying new information showed Zaoui was not involved in terrorism.

He was permitted to remain in New Zealand and was granted citizenship in 2014.

Zaoui was eventually released on bail and for three years and in September 2007, the security risk certificate was withdrawn.

Zaoui’s arrest comes after a “widespread crackdown” by Algerian security services, with Amnesty International estimating at the end of 2022 that at least 280 activists, human rights defenders and protesters remained in prison on charges relating to the peaceful exercise of their rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

Amnesty International said authorities continued to arrest and prosecute people who expressed dissent online or attended protests.

“They also continued to use anti-terrorism laws to prosecute peaceful activists and journalists, and to close or threaten to close associations.”