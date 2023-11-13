Iceland volcano: The small fishing village that faces obliteration if volcano erupts

Known for its fishing and the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa resort, the Icelandic town Grindavík is gaining attention for a much more terrifying reason – it could be obliterated by a volcano under the country that is threatening to erupt.

After hundreds of tremors rocked the Reykjanes Peninsula and magma built up close to the earth’s surface, a state of emergency was declared and the village’s entire population - around 3000 people – was evacuated.

Ragga Ágústdóttir who lives nearby, told The Independent that the “town could be destroyed”.

“The scenario on the table now is that it will happen in or just north of the town of Grindavik. There’s no good option here,” she said.

Thorvaldur Thordarson, professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland, said he believed it “wasn’t long” before a volcanic eruption, potentially hours or a few days.

“The chance of an eruption has increased significantly.”

Víðir Reynisson, the head of the civil defence force, told reporters on Sunday that about 30 residents had been allowed to return to their homes for a short while and a further risk assessment would decide if any more could follow.

A Grindavík resident who was allowed back in, told the local broadcaster RÚV that her house was fine but this was not the case for her neighbours whose house appeared badly damaged.

Getty Images Grindavík is a small fishing village on the Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest of the country.

“I couldn’t save all I wanted to,” she said. “I saved what I saw around me. Pictures of the grandchildren, the wedding dress, pictures of myself when I was little.”

Professional American basketball player, Danielle Rodriguez, who is playing and coaching in Grindavík, said her team’s Saturday practice was interrupted by “constant four- and five-magnitude earthquakes”.

Taking to social media, Rodriguez shared that while she and her girlfriend were driving out of Grindavík, one of their cars broke down. They pulled over to discuss where to leave it and said she “felt the most scared for my life I have ever been”.

Anadolu Agency Photo by Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu via Getty Images.

The ground “started shaking so much I had to grab a hold of the car and, honest to God, for a good 30 seconds I felt as though the ground was going to crack open and take us both,” she said.

The pair eventually left on a side road because “on our second attempt on the main road, a huge bump appeared”.

Getty Images Grindavík is 5km away from Blue Lagoon geothermal spa resort, a popular tourist destination which closed temporarily earlier this week as a precaution.

Earthquakes and increasing magma continue to cause damage to the ground, roads and buildings in Grindavík and the surrounding area, while a large crack has torn up the greens on the town’s golf course.

Many tourists visit Grindavík for the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa resort which closed temporarily this week as a precaution.

Grindavík is also near the Svartsengi geothermal plant, the main supplier of electricity and water to 30,000 residents on the Reykjanes peninsula.

wanderluster The Blue Lagoon is a popular tourist destination.

Iceland has 33 active volcanic systems, the highest number in Europe.

In July, Litli-Hrutur erupted in the Fagradalsfjall area, drawing tourists to the site of the "world's newest baby volcano", the BBC reported.

The site was dormant for 800 years until eruptions in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

In April 2010, ash from the Eyjafjallajokull volcano in Iceland was blown toward Europe. Officials closed the continent's air space for five days, fearing the ash could harm jet engines, this left around 10 million travellers stranded.

Emergency shelters and help centres have been set up and opened in several of Grindavík’s nearby towns.