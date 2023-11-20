Israel Defence Force claims to have found a tunnel 'used by Hamas' beneath Gaza hospital

The Israel Defence Force have released a video from a robotic camera, claiming that a tunnel under the al-Shifa hospital was used by Hamas.

The Israeli army has published a video claiming it shows a Hamas tunnel network underneath Gaza City’s Dar al-Shifa hospital.

In a statement on Sunday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that troops operating near the in-patient building at al-Shifa found a “hidden booby-trapped vehicle containing a large number of weapons” in a garage inside the medical complex’s walls.

After a controlled explosion destroyed the truck, a tunnel was exposed beneath the floor of the garage, the IDF said.

In video dated November 16 and 17, and filmed by army robots, a tunnel about 10 metres long was navigated by a rickety circular staircase before it reached a 55-metre-long tunnel. The video has not been independently verified.

Sloped downwards, the tunnel looked to contain electricity wires and ended at a blast-proof door, with a small slot to fire weapons.

The IDF said it hadn’t travelled beyond the door.

Israeli forces first entered the al-Shifa hospital five days ago, alleging that the militant group Hamas identified it as a key target and was using it as a command centre.

The IDF had displayed what it claimed were weapons that were found after searches of the area but were yet to show evidence of a tunnel underneath the hospital.

These allegations were denied by hospital staff and Hamas.

The army said that searches for weapons, tunnel shafts and other Hamas material at al-Shifa were ongoing.

The IDF claimed it had identified explosive devices in the physical therapy ward, an interrogation room in the cardiology ward and weapons and intelligence in the MRI centre.

These claims could not be verified by media despite the IDF providing photos and video.

As Israeli forces got closer and closer to the hospital, the UN said at least 40 people including eight premature babies died because of a lack of electricity to operate life-saving equipment such as incubators and dialysis machines.

"Due to time limits associated with the security situation, the team was able to spend only one hour inside the hospital, which they described as a 'death zone' and the situation as 'desperate',” a WHO spokesperson said

"Signs of shelling and gunfire were evident. The team saw a mass grave at the entrance of the hospital and were told more than 80 people were buried there."