Four teens found dead in car in UK - mum of one 'didn't know he was going camping'

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found dead inside their overturned car after going away on a camping trip.

A mother of one of the four teens found dead inside an overturned car in the UK said she didn’t know he was going camping.

After failing to return home to Shropshire from an overnight camping trip, a search was launched to find Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris who were last seen on Sunday.

Prior to being found, the teenagers' worried parents reposted a police appeal for information on social media.

Crystal Owen, Harvey's mother, said she wasn’t aware the teens were going on a camping trip and thought they were off to stay at a friend's grandfather's house.

Superintendent Owain Llewelyn said they located a Ford Fiesta vehicle on its roof, partially submerged in water.

“Tragically, the bodies of four young males were recovered from within the vehicle... At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time."

All four boys attended Shrewsbury Colleges Group, who shared that their "immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenagers".

The local MP Liz Saville-Roberts said the news was “truly heartbreaking and foremost as parents ourselves our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the four young men whose lives have been lost in this tragic accident.”

"We would like to pay tribute to the emergency services and local mountain rescue teams involved in the search operation and to members of the public for their assistance in helping to locate the vehicle. No words can sufficiently reflect the sorrow that this news brings to our whole community."