Kiwi man questioned after Thai girlfriend dies in suspicious circumstances

A New Zealand man is being questioned by police after his girlfriend died following an argument, Thai media are reporting.

Khaosod Online said the 40-year-old man, known only as Hamish, argued with his Thai girlfriend, Chatchaya, 33, at the One World One Home Patong Hotel rooftop swimming pool at around 1.40pm on January 6.

The hotel is in the heart of Phuket Island.

Following the quarrel, the man carried his unconscious girlfriend downstairs and asked hotel staff to call an ambulance according to a number of Thai newspapers including Phuket Go and The Phuket News.

While the woman was transported to Patong hospital, the man went back to his room to shower. Thirty minutes later he notified hotel staff he would visit his girlfriend at hospital to check on her condition.

At 2pm Patong Hospital notified Patong police that the woman had died.

Police immediately ordered the hotel to cordon off the swimming pool and the man’s hotel room and began an investigation to determine the cause of the woman’s death, including questioning the man.

However, media have given no updates on the investigation for three days.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson told Stuff on Wednesday morning they were aware of the media reports, but had not yet been approached for consular assistance.

They would not provide any details on the man’s status, including if he was in custody.

”We will not be providing any further information due to privacy reasons,” the spokesperson said.

Stuff has contacted Thailand officials.