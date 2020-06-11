World may face worst global recession in nearly a century, OECD says.

Italy's north still faces triple-digit growth in daily infections while much of the rest of the country counts a handful.

The world could face the worst global recession in nearly a century, a key economic body has warned.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says global economic output could fall by as much as 7.6 per cent this year, if a second wave of coronavirus infections emerges.

The forecast comes as more European countries announced plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions and welcome visitors again.

The pandemic's economic impact is expected to be even harsher in Europe because of the continent's strict and relatively lengthy lockdowns.

The European Union unveiled a $824 billion coronavirus recovery plan aimed at easing the downturn.

In the eurozone, which includes the 19 European Union nations that use the common euro currency, GDP is expected to plunge 11.5 per cent this year in case of a second wave and by more than 9 per cent even if another round of infections is avoided.

"Now we're in the midst of ... perhaps the most global health, economic and social crisis and it's simply the most severe any of us have ever witnessed," OECD secretary general Angel Gurria said during the presentation of the report in Paris.

He named tourism and air travel among the "critical" sectors hard hit by the pandemic and urged countries to cooperate in developing and fairly distributing a vaccine for the virus.

"As long as a virus is widespread somewhere, the threat will remain everywhere and economic costs will persist as some borders remain closed," Gurria said.

Getty-Images Secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Angel Gurria.

The report predicted the crisis would leave "long-lasting scars," including lower living standards, high unemployment and weak investment.

The virus has infected 7.2 million people worldwide and killed nearly 412,000, according to official figures tallied by Johns Hopkins University.

The true toll is believed to be much higher because many people died without being tested.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said the border with Italy to the south would be open without conditions on June 16 but a travel warning for Austrian citizens was still in place for Italy's northern region of Lombardy.

That region, the epicentre of Italy's epidemic, has still been showing triple-digit growth in daily infections while much of the rest of the country counts a handful or fewer.

While Italy opened its own borders on June 3, Austria's reluctance has been a sore spot between the two.

AP Contract workers from France's all-important food, catering and events industry held a protest this week.

Contract workers from France's all-important food, catering and events industry held a protest this week between the Louvre Museum and Champs-Elysees, saying the virus pandemic was killing their jobs.

The symbolic flash mob demonstration included about 30 people dressed in black, simulating strangulation with their ties and putting signs reading "sentenced to death" into a coffin.

To the south, Spain's sunny, beautiful Balearic Islands will allow thousands of German tourists to fly in for a two-week trial that tests out how to balance the needs of Spain's vital tourism industry with new regulations to curb the country's coronavirus outbreak.

The trial comes before the archipelago and the rest of the country re-open to international tourism in July.

In some other countries, uncertainty about the tourist season remained.

Germany announced it was prolonging its travel warning for more than 160 countries outside Europe until the end of August, even as it ends border controls for most EU citizens.

Britain said Wednesday it was planning to re-open zoos, safari parks and drive- in theatres next week as it eases lockdown measures.

But that is mostly for local tourists only, since this week the government slapped a 14-day quarantine requirement on all arrivals, a move that health experts say comes too late and tourism officials fear will be devastating to their industry.

Britain has nearly 41,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, the highest death toll in Europe.