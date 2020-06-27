Swedish expert lashes out at WHO over virus resurgent claims

Sweden's state epidemiologist has hit back at the World Health Organisation after it named his country among a group that is facing “a very significant resurgence” of coronavirus infections.

Anders Tegnell, who has become one of the world's most high-profile and divisive speakers on the virus, said: “That is a total misinterpretation of the data.”

He told Sweden's state broadcaster SVT: “It's very unfortunate people lump Sweden with countries that earlier had no problem and are now apparently at the start of their epidemic.”

Hans Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, named Sweden in a list of 11 “problem countries”, the rest of which were in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus or Central Asia.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Finland to open borders, Sweden snubbed

* Coronavirus: Antibody figures raise concerns about Sweden's Covid-19 strategy

* Coronavirus: Prepare for a deadly second wave, Europe is warned



He said: “For weeks I have spoken about the risk of resurgence as countries adjust measures. In several countries across Europe, this risk has now become a reality.”

Sweden this month recorded treble the daily number of confirmed cases – up from 60 on June 1 to 207 on Thursday. But Mr Tegnell argued this had more to do with increased testing rather than a resurgence.

“This is growing because we recently started offering tests to everyone with symptoms,” he said. “We are doing twice as many tests as we were a few weeks ago. But the growth we are seeing is in mild cases, not hospital admissions.”

Pontus Lundahl/TT via AP State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell of the Public Health Agency of Sweden speaks during a coronavirus news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday May 27, 2020.

Internationally, Mr Tegnell has drawn both admiration and criticism for a strategy that left schools for 14 to 16-year-olds open, as well as bars, restaurants, gyms, and much else, relying instead on the public's willingness to follow social distancing guidelines.

From April, Sweden's death rate pulled markedly ahead of Norway, Denmark and Finland, which had imposed strict lockdowns.

Sweden registered 5280 deaths with coronavirus, more than four times the number in the other Nordic countries combined.

Mr Tegnell put the difference down to failing to stop the infection spreading in Stockholm's care homes, and to travel in and out of Sweden at the end of February.

The daily number of hospital admissions and deaths was declining steadily, he added. “The most stable data source is the number of new admissions to intensive care, and we have seen a decline since a long time back. Now it's just a few admissions a day in Stockholm, and in a few other regions.”

European countries including Denmark, Norway and Finland, refused to allow leisure travel to and from Sweden as a result of the high number of recent confirmed cases, something Mr Tegnell said made Dr Kluge's comments even more unwelcome.