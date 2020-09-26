New Zealand-born police officer Matt Ratana shot dead in London was 'big in heart'

A New Zealand-born police officer killed in the line of duty in the United Kingdom has been remembered as a “big guy” who was “big in heart”.

Sergeant Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, was allegedly killed by a man who had already been arrested and was being detained at a custody centre in Croydon, a suburb in south London.

Ratana, 54, was originally from Hawke’s Bay and had served with the Metropolitan Police for almost 30 years, having moved to the UK in 1989.

Metropolitan Police London's Metropolitan Police force said Sergeant Matiu (Matt) Ratana, 54, was shot at the Croydon Custody Centre.

It has been reported he was just two months from retirement.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said the force was mourning the loss of a “much-loved colleague”.

Ratana joined the Metropolitan Police in 1991 and was captain of his recruit training class.

Dick told a press conference: “His colleagues knew him as a big guy. Big in stature, big in heart, friendly, capable, a lovely man, respected by his colleagues, officers, staff and of course by members of the public”.

“He was very well known locally and he will be remembered so fondly in Croydon and missed there, as well as in the Met.”

Dick said Ratana leaves behind a partner and an adult son from a previous relationship.

Outside of work, Ratana was the head coach for East Grinstead Rugby FC, and the Sussex FRU Marlets.

He attended Palmerston North Boys’ High School, and Otago University.

After university, Ratana moved to London and played for London Irish, Dick said.

He was a “leader” in his sport, well known as a player in several teams including the Met Police.

East Grinstead RFC president Andy Poole and chairman Bob Marsh posted a statement to the club’s website, saying it was “utterly devastated” to hear of Ratana’s death.

“Matt was an inspiring and much-loved figure at the club and there are truly no words to describe how we are feeling.”

The club would be taking some time to “begin to comprehend what has happened”, the statement said.

“Our deepest and sincerest condolences go to Matt’s loved ones, family, friends, colleagues and to our community [and] rugby family at this most terrible time.”

A friend of Ratana’s, speaking to The Guardian, said: “We all looked to him – on the field or off the rugby field, he always found a way to gee us up. Losing that is big.

“The man was a machine... He bought into the whole family atmosphere that we had at the club,” the man, named only as Paul, told The Guardian.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested by local officers for possession of ammunition and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply, after a stop and search.

He was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and remains in critical condition.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the incident.

CCTV from the custody centre and body-worn footage has been obtained from the officers present, a statement released by the IOPC said.

The man was handcuffed and seated in a holding area in the custody suite, while officers prepared to search him using a metal detector, when shots were fired, it said.

A non-police issue firearm, which appears to have been a revolver, was recovered from the scene, IOPC said.

Dick said the safety of officers is a top priority, and very close to her heart.

“As we mourn the loss of a much-loved colleague, senselessly killed, be under no illusion that our resolve to protect the public and to tackle violent crime – whoever may be responsible for it – will be undiminished.”

EAST GRINSTEAD RFC/Supplied Sergeant Matt Ratana, originally from New Zealand, was killed in the line of duty in London.

‘Part of our New Zealand Police whānau’

New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said Ratana had returned to New Zealand for five years in the early 2000s.

He served in the Auckland City and Counties Manukau policing districts before returning to the UK in 2008.

“As my counterpart Commissioner Cressida Dick of the Metropolitan Police has expressed this morning, policing is a family,” Coster said.

“While Sergeant Ratana spent most of his career in the UK, anyone who serves here will always be a part of our New Zealand Police whānau.

“We send our condolences to his friends and family here and abroad, and his colleagues in the Metropolitan Police and across the UK who will be deeply feeling this loss today.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted on Facebook, saying she was “incredibly sad” to hear the news.

“To all Matiu’s whānau across the world, we share your sorrow and [you] have all our condolences.”

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said the ministry was aware of the “tragic” shooting.

“The New Zealand High Commission in London is in contact with the local authorities.

“Our thoughts are with the officer’s whānau and all his colleagues in the Police.”

Andrew Thompson, a New Zealander living close to Croydon, said the atmosphere was “sombre” following news that the officer killed was a New Zealander.

“We’re all feeling the devastating ripple this caused through our tight-knit community here in London, that one of our own has been lost so unnecessarily.”

Thompson said: “We’re all whānau this far away from home... and all of us are sending our deepest condolences to Sgt Matt Ratana’s family.”