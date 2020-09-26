London suburb where Sergeant Matt Ratana was killed is infamous for knife crime

The London town where a New Zealand-born police officer was killed in the line of duty is infamous for its knife crime and youth violence.

Seargeant Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, was shot dead at a custody centre in Croydon, south London, on Friday morning, United Kingdom time.

Ratana, 54, was originally from Hawke’s Bay and had served with the Metropolitan Police for almost 30 years, as well as policing in Auckland for five years.

Aaron Chown A police officer stands outside Croydon Custody Centre where Sergeant Matt Ratana was shot dead early on Friday, UK time.

He turned down a career in rugby for the UK police, and has been remembered by colleagues as a “big guy who was big in heart”.

Ratana served in Croydon, which is described as one of the UK’s toughest beats by policing news service Police Oracle.

EAST GRINSTEAD RFC/Supplied Sergeant Matt Ratana, originally from New Zealand, was killed in the line of duty in London’s Croydon.

The district or town – officially called a borough of London – is home to 387,000 people, a very similar population to Christchurch City.

It has the largest commercial district outside central London.

Croydon is also on a transport corridor between central London and the south coast of England, making it a hub for gangs trafficking drugs, Police Oracle reported.

The area is also a hotbed of unaccompanied children seeking asylum, as it is the headquarters for the Home Office that deals with these children, the news service said.

Aaron Chown A floral tribute left outside Croydon Custody Centre. Croydon is infamous for violence and knife crime.

Croydon’s most commonly reported crime is violence against the person, according to Met police data reported by Police Oracle.

For the first three months of 2020, there were 822 violent offences a month, more than five times the monthly average of violent crime in Christchurch.

Croydon is infamous for its knife violence, with hundreds of knife crimes causing injury each year.

At least seven stabbing deaths have been reported by media since July 2019.

In a bid to understand the extent of the problem, the Mayor's Office for Policing And Crime in February released extensive data on Croydon knife attacks.

MyLondon reported that of the areas surveyed, the worst was Fairfield, in the centre of Croydon, with 24 knife crimes causing injuries in 2019.

That same month, the family of 24-year-old Tyler Roye urged people to “lay down their knives” after he was fatally stabbed, the Independent said.

Earlier this month, Croydon Mayor Maddie Henson joined organisations across south London for a football tournament to support work around tackling knife crime and youth violence.

“Croydon continues to face challenges with knife crime and we have lost far too many young people to this scourge,” InYourArea reported Henson as saying.

Recent violent deaths in Croydon

Aaron Chown Ratana was shot inside Croydon Custody Centre, pictured. Croydon is described as one of the UK’s toughest beats.

As well as Ratana’s death, Croydon has been widely covered by media for its violent deaths.

In March this year, 17-year-old Damani Mauge was stabbed to death on a Croydon bus, according to MyLondon.

In February, 24-year-old Tyler Roye was fatally stabbed in a “brutal and frenzied attack” as he walked down an alley. His family urged young people in Croydon to “lay down their knives”, the Evening Standard reported.

In January, 16-year-old Louis Johnson was stabbed to death at East Croydon station. A 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, was found guilty of murder, News Shopper said.

In December 2019, 33-year-old Albert Amofa was fatally stabbed in the leg after his alleged attackers tried to rob his car, MyLondon reported.

In the same month, a 60-year-old man was stabbed to death in a residential street in Croydon, the Independed reported.

In July 2019, pregnant mother Kelly-Mary Fauvrelle was stabbed to death in Croydon. Her son, Riley, was delivered at the scene but later died, the Independent reported.

Police deaths rare

It is rare for police officers to be killed in the line of duty in the UK, the Washington Post said.

Ratana’s death is the first time an officer has been shot dead since 2012.

Berkeley law professor Franklin Zimring, writing in The Annals of the American Academy of Political and Social Science, said that is due to low rates of gun ownership.

Handguns, including revolvers like the one recovered after Ratana’s death, were effectively banned in the UK after the 1996 Dunblane massacre, where 16 primary school children and a teacher were shot dead.

The exception is Northern Ireland, where people are permitted to carry handguns for personal protection.

According to the National Ballistics Intelligence Service, shootings are rare throughout the UK due to strict gun laws and border controls, The Independent reported.