US Election: World leaders, Jacinda Ardern react to Joe Biden's election as President of the United States

News that Joe Biden has defeated US President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States has been met with congratulations around the world.

Reactions from world leaders and allies, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and the prime ministers of England and Canada, were flowing in on Sunday morning, after Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania, about 5.25am (NZT).

Biden’s victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.

Joe Biden, 77, has defeated Trump to become the 46th president of the United States of America.

Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.

Ardern congratulated both Biden and Harris on their victory.

“The relationship between our two countries is strong, and I look forward to developing even closer relations with the incoming Biden Administration,” Ardern said in a statement on Sunday morning.

“As Vice President, Joe Biden was a close friend of New Zealand and visited here in 2016, the most senior US politician to do so since President Bill Clinton attended APEC in 1999.

“New Zealand will continue to work side-by-side with the United States on the issues that matter to both of us, including the prosperity, security, and sustainability in the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the US Presidential race.

Ardern said Biden's campaign showed the "shared interests we have” in addressing global challenges like Covid-19 and climate change.

“There are many challenges in front of the international community right now, the message of unity from Joe Biden positions us well to take those challenges on.”

Ardern also acknowledged outgoing President Donald Trump.

“New Zealand has enjoyed positive and cooperative relations with the United States over the period of the Trump Administration, especially in the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions.”

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau tweeted a message of support congratulating Biden and his vice president-elect Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to serve in the nation's second-highest office.

Trudeau said: “Our countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage.”

“I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

In a full statement, Trudeau said the countries would further build on this foundation, “as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity and climate action”.

British prime minister Boris Johnson also congratulated the pair on social media, including Harris “on her historic achievement”.

On Twitter, Johnson said the US was England's “most important ally”.

“I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Former US President Barack Obama also shared a statement on Twitter, saying he “could not be prouder” to congratulate “his friends” Biden, his former vice president, and Harris.

Obama said it was “fortunate” Biden has “what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way”.

“Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.”

“I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote.”

A number of high profile Americans were also tweeting in support, including former Presidential hopeful Hilary Clinton, who ran against and lost to Trump in 2016.

Clinton said the result was a “history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.”

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”

Bill Clinton tweeted that "America has spoken and democracy has won.'' The 42nd president also predicted Biden and Harris would "serve all of us and bring us all together.''

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, said in a statement that he and wife Rosalynn, are "proud'' of the Democrats' "well-run campaign and seeing the positive change they bring to our nation.''

Neither Clinton nor Carter mentioned Trump in their congratulatory remarks.