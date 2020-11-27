Post-Brexit border test creates eight-kilometre traffic jam in UK

In a preview of what a no-deal Brexit may look like, a trial of border checks between the European Union and Britain saw truck drivers in an eight-kilometre traffic jam.

The jam built up at the Eurotunnel – which runs below the English Channel and connects England and France – this week as French authorities “stress-tested” what new immigration measures could look like on January 1.

The snaking traffic has also been worrying the nearby county of Kent in recent months. Local politicians have raised concerns it could become "the toilet of England" as drivers leave wastes on roadsides.

Trucks queueing along the M20 in Kent waiting to access the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone.

The British government has promised to bring in portable toilets. It’s also promised hundreds of millions of pounds for improving technology and infrastructure at borders.

The test comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson comes under increased pressure to strike a deal with the EU.

Drivers are expected to face issues at the border whether a Brexit deal is struck or not.

He has just over a month to reach a departure agreement from the European Union, its largest trading partner.

If no deal is reached, Britain may face strenuous problems at European borders, with side effects such as those being demonstrated at the tunnel this week.

Drivers will potentially have to have licences on both sides of the border, and go through an entry process when crossing.

Johnson has said Britain is ready for a no-deal exit and that issues will arise either way.

The government minister heading Brexit negotiations, Michael Gove, earlier this year angered industry groups by suggesting the problem was with businesses not being ready for the changes.