Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to prove his votes

Donald Trump says Joe Biden can only enter the White House as president if he proves 80 million votes weren’t obtained illegally.

“When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Susan Walsh/AP President Donald Trump has again accused Biden of obtaining illegal votes.

It comes as Trump had just this week agreed he would leave the White House if rival Biden’s votes were confirmed next month, while also vowing to fight to overturn the election.

“Certainly I will, and you know that,” he said when asked if he would leave the White House if the US electoral college picked Biden.

It was Trump's first commitment to vacate the office if he had to but insiders have expressed doubt that Trump would ever concede.

Trump has been trying to reverse the results in several US states of the November 3 election. Multiple courts have rejected claims of impropriety. Trump’s legal team challening the election count is headed by former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Biden won by 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, but Trump’s camp complained observers in Philadelphia were not allowed to be closer to workers counting the ballots.

Additional reporting: Associated Press.