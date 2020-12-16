Ghislaine Maxwell could have suffered same fate as Princess Di, court told

Ghislaine Maxwell was at risk of dying just like Princess Diana due to relentless press interest, a security expert for the accused Jeffrey Epstein madam wrote in a new court filing.

The unexpected comparison between the beloved British royal who died in a car crash and the socialite charged with grooming underage girls in an international sex trafficking ring came in Maxwell’s $28.5 million (NZ$40.2 million) bail proposal filed Monday.

Maxwell’s security consultant since July 2019 wrote in a Manhattan Federal Court filing that she faced constant death threats and “aggressive behaviour” from the press.

“This kind of behaviour is not only harassing, but can be life threatening. A good example is the case of Princess Diana, who unfortunately lost her life due to press intrusion into her personal space. My consultants conduct meticulous planning and preparation to avoid such instances,” the security consultant, whose name was redacted, said in the filing.

Princess Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997 while fleeing the paparazzi. Maxwell is linked to the British royal family through her friendship with Prince Andrew, who allegedly abused an Epstein victim when she was 17 at Maxwell’s London townhouse.

Maxwell’s security specialist – a former member of the United Kingdom Special Forces – wrote his company could ensure she followed the terms of her proposed bail. The expert went so far as to post a $1 million bond as part of her application.

Getty Images Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“I have never once posted a bond for a client in the past,” the specialist wrote. “I am confident that she will not try to flee.”

Maxwell and her husband, who has not been officially identified, are worth $22.5 million (NZ$31.75 million), according to an accounting firm analysis. Maxwell is rumoured to be married to Scott Borgerson, a maritime expert and investor.

In an effort to portray Maxwell as trustworthy, the security specialist offered an alternative account of her July arrest at a Bradford, New Hampshire, estate.

The British socialite’s security team initially thought a low-flying helicopter was a member of the press. As vehicles approached her $1 million mansion, Maxwell should have followed protocol and retreated to a “safe room”, the expert wrote. The suspected intruders turned out to be FBI agents.

GETTY IMAGES Princess Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997 while fleeing the paparazzi.

Prosecutors previously claimed that Maxwell ignored orders from the FBI and retreated inside her palatial home purchased in cash using an LLC.

Maxwell’s friends and family also wrote letters to Judge Alison Nathan vouching for her character. Many said they had left their own children in Maxwell’s care.

“I feel totally safe around Ghislaine, in fact, I feel safer with her. I have never had any hesitation in my children visiting her or being with her – as they have been – both as young children and now they are older. Neither they nor I have ever seen any signs or signals of the alleged criminal conduct,” wrote one person, who offered a $1.5 million (NZ$2.1 million) property as collateral for Maxwell’s bail.

– New York Daily News