Covid-19: Dozens of cases detected in Antarctica

Covid-19 has arrived at a remote Chilean army base in Antarctica, with 36 people testing positive on Monday, Chilean time.

Antarctica was, until these cases were recorded, the last continent untouched by coronavirus.

According to the 5th Military Division of the Chilean Army, quoted by Spanish-language media, the group who tested positive is made up of military personnel and employees of an external maintenance company – 26 are military and 10 are civilians.

The army said all were tested quickly and were being monitored by a medical team with the help of the health department.

READ MORE:

* US personnel who landed in Christchurch from Antarctica exempt from managed isolation

* Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?

* US military in managed isolation in New Zealand ahead of Antarctica trip



"All present a favourable diagnostic and without any complication associated with the virus", said the army statement as quoted in several reports.

SUPPLIED/STONE MONKI The Chilean Bernardo O'Higgins Station in Antarctica.

The General Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme base is located close to the northernmost tip of the Antarctic Peninsula in West Antarctica well away from Australia’s bases in East Antarctica.

The Australian Antarctic Division is seeking official confirmation with Chilean authorities.

The Chilean station in question, according to the Australian Antarctic Division, is located is more than 4500 kilometres from the nearest Australian Antarctic research station.

All 36 people have reportedly been evacuated to Chile, where they are reported to be isolating and in good condition. The station personnel were replaced by a new crew who had been quarantined and tested negative prior to their journey.

Mario Tama/Getty Images Antarctica was, until now, untouched by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chilean Navy also reported on Monday that three crew members of a ship that provided logistical support to the Antarctic base had tested positive for the virus after returning from their mission, while the entire crew had tested negative before leaving for the voyage.

On December 17, Chilean media outlet La Tercera reported the crew of the Sargento Aldea had commenced a period of quarantine on the ship after three cases were recorded among the 208 crew. The ship visited the base between November 27 and December 10, the report said.

According to the Australian Antarctic Programme website, this summer's Australian expedition crew was roughly half the size it would normally be to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections.

Frank Augstein/AP Countries around the world are now racing to vaccinate the public to stop the spread of Covid-19.

All crew spent two weeks in quarantine before they headed south, and were tested for Covid-19 prior to departure and once they arrived at Casey. The station has also enforced social distancing.

“People who go to Antarctica, who head south, have a very adventurous spirit and two of the very key qualities for all of those that I’ve seen is resilience and adaptability,” station leader Kyle Williams said in a video on the official website.

“That’s what you need in spades when you go to Antarctica. Things always change, there’s always a different challenge and even in a Covid world ‘new normal’, I think everyone will have a really good season.”

All cruising to Antarctica was cancelled in March as the pandemic swept the globe and research projects have been reduced or delayed by the 30 member-countries of the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programmes, according to the Associated Press.

Some have cancelled their expeditions, such as Peru; others like Australia are sending smaller teams. None of the expeditions ever mix in person this season, as the close quarters and sub-zero temperatures make the Antarctic bases dangerous territory for a virus to breed.

The ill-fated MV Greg Mortimer cruise to Antarctica in March ended up stranded off the coast of Uruguay for weeks, and 60 per cent of the passengers were infected.