'Self-healing' phone screens developed to save repair bills

People spend millions each year on repairing fragile screens, but innovations from South Korean researchers could put an end to these expenses with “self-healing” screens containing linseed oil that are capable of fixing cracks on their own in minutes.

Scientists led by Dr Yong-Chae Jung have developed microcapsules filled with linseed oil that can be mixed into the polymer used for phone screens.

When the screen cracks, the internal capsules also crack and release oil into the damaged glass which eventually hardens into a transparent solid, effectively “healing” the screen.

The team at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology wrote in the scientific publication Composites Part B: Engineering that the “simple self-healing behaviour of polymers... are highly desirable for industrial applications”.

Scientists were able to “develop a self-healing, colourless” material that can “radically solve the physical properties and lifespan” of damaged surfaces.

The innovation could prove useful for smartphones, with the self-releasing oil solution able to harden at room temperature without the need for expensive expert intervention.

This process can also be speeded up if the phone is exposed to higher temperatures, and with the aid of UV light can harden in just 20 minutes.

Scientists have claimed in their peer reviewed paper that linseed capsules repair cracks in 91 per cent of cases.

The effectiveness of the process may “eventually be widely used in outdoor applications” for technology which employs the phone screen material of colourless polyamide.