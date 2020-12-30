US confirms first case of more infectious Covid-19 variant from UK in Colorado

Colorado officials have reported the country's first known case of B.1.1.7–a Covid-19 variant that is believed to be more infectious than the original strain.

According to the Washington Post, the strain was identified in a man in his 20s, who reportedly has no travel history. The variant was first discovered in the UK this month, as the country experienced a surge in infections.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis confirmed the case via Twitter on Tuesday (NZT Wednesday), stating the individual was in isolation in Elbert County, as officials attempt to identify other potential cases through contact tracing.

The man reportedly has no travel history.

“There is a lot we don’t know about this new Covid-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious,” Polis wrote.

“The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all Covid-19 indicators, very closely. We are working to prevent spread and contain the virus at all levels.”