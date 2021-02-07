Assange sex assault accuser steps out of shadows, into controversy with tell-all book

Julian Assange has continued to deny the allegations of sexual assault in Sweden.

Julian Assange's accuser has come under fire in Sweden after she went public for the first time with a tell-all book centred around her allegations of sexual abuse.

Anna Ardin, previously known as just “Miss A”, stepped into the limelight to release a book, In the Shadow of Assange: My Testimony, and has since appeared on Swedish television's top chat show, been the subject of a two-part documentary, and been interviewed in every major Swedish newspaper.

But the sudden sweep of publicity has triggered controversy.

After Ardin's main TV appearance, Anne Ramberg, the former head of Sweden's bar association, wrote that the interview with “the aggrieved lady who provided her home and bed to Assange”, was “extremely worrying”.

“Anyone who has not read the preliminary investigation should do so,” she tweeted. “To now write a book and make a career of what is described as abuse seems extremely questionable.”

“Regarding Assange,” she continued in another tweet. “He has denied the allegations and should be considered innocent.”

In her book, Ardin argues she is pushing back at the information campaign against her “that Julian has been active in and which I have over the past 10 years done everything I could to avoid”.

“We are never going to get to know whether Julian is a perpetrator in a juridical sense, but I can describe the events as I experienced them,” she writes. “Instead of standing witness in the trial which never happened, I now want to give my version.”

The book adds detail to the accusations that led prosecutors to arrest Assange in absentia on charges of unlawful coercion and sexual harassment: that he held her down roughly after they agreed to have consensual sex and then deliberately sabotaged a condom so he could ejaculate into her.

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Assange speaks from the Ecuadorian Embassy in 2012 in London, where he lived in an attempt to avoid extradition to Sweden. He denies any accusations of sexual assault.

She describes how, when she first meets him in her flat, Assange greets her holding one of her bras. “I've been looking through your drawer,” he says. “I saw the size of this and thought, 'This is a woman I'd like to meet’.”

She describes how in the days he stays in the flat he never showers, so by the last day it “smells strongly of unwashed body, of dried-in sweat and there are t---s floating in the toilet”.

Part of what makes Ardin's account interesting is that she includes new details that give ammunition to her doubters. She was already considering sleeping with Assange even before he made a clumsy pass, she says, partly because of his celebrity and partly to irritate her ex.

“It might be a pretty fun thing and no big deal to 'score with Julian Assange',” she remembers thinking.

Getty-Images Assange's lawyers have declined to comment on the new allegations.

She describes how she willingly got up, fetched a condom and returned to join Assange in bed, putting the decision down to “the coolness in his gaze, our common knowledge that he is stronger than me”, and her wish not to make a scene. After she manages to relax, she goes on to have “one orgasm, perhaps even two”.

She also explains why she then hosted a party for Assange the next evening, tweeted about what a good time she was having, and let him continue staying in her flat.

“Julian is in many ways a fantastic person,” she explains. “The Julian who took part in the [party] is totally different from the one who humiliated and abused me the previous evening.”

Assange's lawyers have declined to comment on the new allegations.

Ramberg, who has refused to apologise for her comments on Ardin, faces dismissal from her position as the chair of Uppsala University.

Assange, still in Belmarsh prison, has suffered more than either of his two alleged victims, she told the Telegraph.

“The women, I can't regard them as these very tragic victims that they have tried to portray themselves as,” she said. “I see him as the victim, actually. His life is destroyed.”