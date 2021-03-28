One dead, six injured in stabbing attack at Canadian library

15:43, Mar 28 2021
Members of the RCMP are seen outside of the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, British Columbia.
JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP
Members of the RCMP are seen outside of the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

A man went on a stabbing spree inside and around a library Saturday, killing one woman and injuring six other people in North Vancouver, British Columbia, authorities said.

Sergeant Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a suspect was in custody. He said the man is in his 20s and has had interactions with police in the past.

Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library.
Jonathan Hayward/AP
Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library.

Jang said officials didn't have any information yet about a motive.

One witness, Steve Mossop, said he and his partner stopped in traffic when they saw a bloodied woman who told them she had just been stabbed. They then saw several victims within about 100 metres of each other, he said.

READ MORE:
* Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison vows to act over misogyny
* Art from the ends of the Earth, now in Porirua
* China hits British politicians with new sanctions as spat with US allies intensifies

“There was a man, there was an older woman, there was a younger woman, a mom – a random group of individuals in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Mossop said.

On Twitter, Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair expressed shock and sadness over the incident, calling it a “senseless act of violence.”
Jonathan Hayward/AP
On Twitter, Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair expressed shock and sadness over the incident, calling it a “senseless act of violence.”

“It seemed like he was just running in a direction, whoever was in his path happened to be victimised, ″ Mossop said of the attacker.

On Twitter, Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair expressed shock and sadness over the incident, calling it a “senseless act of violence.”

AP