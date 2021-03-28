One dead, six injured in stabbing attack at Canadian library

Members of the RCMP are seen outside of the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

A man went on a stabbing spree inside and around a library Saturday, killing one woman and injuring six other people in North Vancouver, British Columbia, authorities said.

Sergeant Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a suspect was in custody. He said the man is in his 20s and has had interactions with police in the past.

Jang said officials didn't have any information yet about a motive.

One witness, Steve Mossop, said he and his partner stopped in traffic when they saw a bloodied woman who told them she had just been stabbed. They then saw several victims within about 100 metres of each other, he said.

“There was a man, there was an older woman, there was a younger woman, a mom – a random group of individuals in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Mossop said.

“It seemed like he was just running in a direction, whoever was in his path happened to be victimised, ″ Mossop said of the attacker.

On Twitter, Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair expressed shock and sadness over the incident, calling it a “senseless act of violence.”