High Commission apologises to Indian Government after requesting oxygen via tweet

Volunteers from the youth wing of the Indian National Congress deliver two large oxygen tanks to the High Commission

The New Zealand High Commission in Delhi has apologised to the Indian government after sending out a plea for oxygen via tweet, at a time when the country is struggling with massive shortages amid the Covid-19 crisis there.

Following the episode, India’s Ministry of External Affairs told foreign embassies they should “not hoard oxygen”, NDTV.com reported.

India has been struggling to source enough oxygen in recent weeks for those suffering acute Covid-19 symptoms, leading to a black market springing up to capitalise on the shortages.

India has now recorded one of the highest number of daily Covid cases of more than 350,000.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: India in crisis - how you can help, Kiwi Indian families 'devastated'

* Covid-19: US, Britain pledge medical aid for India as coronavirus surge 'swallows people'

* Covid-19 'swallowing' people in India, overwhelming crematoriums



A tweet from the Commission’s Twitter account addressed at the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), which has since been deleted, read: “Could you please help with oxygen cylinder at the New Zealand High Commission, thank you.”

The IYC is the youth wing of the Indian National Congress.

IYC/Supplied Two large oxygen tanks were delivered to the New Zealand High Commission after it requested them via tweet.

A video posted on Twitter by IYC president Srinivas BV shows a group of men delivering two large oxygen canisters to the High Commission.

BV’s tweet claims the oxygen was accepted and was for a patient within who was critically ill.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told Stuff the original tweet was issued in error.

“It has since been withdrawn and we have apologised, including to the Indian government, for the misunderstanding it may have caused.

“We have nothing further to add except to say that the safety, health and welfare of our staff in India and across the global network is a priority.”

The statement did not clarify whether a person or people were sick at the High Commission.

The Commission has since tweeted: “We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry.”

‘High Commission should be in lockdown’ – Brownlee

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said the High Commission should be in lockdown

National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said there should be disciplinary measures taken immediately against the person who sent that tweet.

"It is completely unacceptable that that tweet was sent from within the High Commission - unless there was a crisis.”

“If it is because of a crisis situation then that needs to be explained to the NZ public."

Brownlee said Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, should ask the chief executive of MFAT to make sure that the head of post in New Dehli had the discretion to decide to shut down the posting if the situation necessitated it.

He said the High Commission, which he had visited, was built like a compound and should be in complete lockdown given the crisis.