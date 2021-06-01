Belize killing: Daughter-in-law of prominent UK Conservative Lord Ashcroft charged

Jasmine Hartin is the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, son of Michael Ashcroft, a former deputy chairman of Britainâs Conservative Party.

The Canadian socialite daughter-in-law of a politically influential British magnate was charged Monday (local time) in Belize with manslaughter by negligence in the shooting death of a police superintendent.

Jasmine Hartin was being held following the discovery of the body of police Superintendent Henry Jemmott on a dock in San Pedro.

“The charge is manslaughter by negligence,” her lawyer, Godfrey Smith, told local media outside court late Monday. “Bail has been denied. We appeal to the Supreme Court, as is normal.”

Smith said Hartin’s lawyers would have a statement Tuesday (local time).

Stefan Rousseau/PA/Getty Images CurrentUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Lord Michael Ashcroft at the 2012 Spectator Magazine's Parliamentarian of the Year Awards.

Police Commissioner Chester C Williams had previously said a single gunshot was heard “and upon investigating, police found the female on a pier, and she had what appeared to be blood on her arms and on her clothing.”

The gun involved belonged to Jemmott.

Hartin is the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, son of Michael Ashcroft, a former deputy chairman of Britain’s Conservative Party and a major financial backer.

He also holds Belizean citizenship and was once its representative before the United Nations.