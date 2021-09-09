Refugee rug importer determined to help Afghan women despite Taliban takeover

Zahoor Hussain, 21, is reorganising his Persian rug import company to safely continue his mission to help the Afghan women who make them build a better life, even after the Taliban’s takeover.

A young Afghan entrepreneur is looking to salvage plans to help exploited women in his homeland, as the Taliban tighten their grip on Afghanistan.

Zahoor Hussain​, a 21-year-old refugee living in Palmerston North, set up his Persian rug import business AINC – which stood for “adequete income” – to help Afghan women who make the highly valueable, hand-woven rugs get their fair share of the profits.

Hussain hoped to set up a co-operative workshop that would help the long-exploited women become financially independent and improve their lives.

But now a new Taliban government sat in Kabul, after a 20-year war against the US-led coalition and its Afghan allies, and he feared for the safety of his family, employees and the women involved.

Hussain said the last thing he heard from his relatives was that they were among thousands of people trying to flee Afghanistan.

He did not want to go into details on why or how they planned to flee, worried it could put them at further risk.

“They’re fine, so far... but they haven’t got out yet.”

Hussain said both AINC employees in Afghanistan were safe, and the Taliban were leaving merchants alone, for now.

But it was too dangerous for the women involved to go ahead with the workshop.

Hussain said he believed he found a safe way to still help, even under the new regime.

“What we’ve decided is to set up a trust, because under Muslim law [Sharia], 10 per cent of a trust’s income must go to the poor.”

Most rug weavers would qualify, so he could pay the women more in a way the Taliban was unlikely to object to.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Traditionally woven Persian rugs can sell for thousands of dollars on the international market but the Afghan women who make them get paid next to nothing. AINC was set up to try and change that, for at least a few.

The Taliban has pledged to be more tolerant and respectful of women’s rights, however, strict dress codes and gender segregation at Universities have already been put in place.

Women were also restricted to their homes, unless accompanied by a male guardian, and most haven’t been able to return to work.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah​ Mujahid​ claimed, to international reporters this week, the restrictions were temporarily enacted because of unspecified “security reasons”.

But many, including Hussain, are sceptical.

Hussain said the Taliban wanted absolute power to make people live according to their beliefs.

He felt they were only making these promises now because they were still securing their grip on Afghanistan.

“Once they do, I don’t think it is going to be any different from the last time the Taliban were in power.”

An indication of that was the Taliban’s reported breaches of the amnesty offered to people who worked with the former government and America or its allies.

Taliban fighters executed a pregnant policewoman, and human rights groups and international media have documented “death squads” dragging people from their homes and killing them.

Hussain said the Taliban have denied responsibility, and claimed the killings were carried out by rogue soldiers or militants acting alone, but nobody believed it.

The targets were all people supposedly protected by the amnesty.

“So it doesn’t take a genius to figure out who is doing it.”