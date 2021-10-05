Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after six-hour outage

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are back online, after a massive global outage that plunged the social media platforms and many people who rely heavily on these services – including Facebook’s own workforce – into chaos Tuesday.

The company has not yet said what caused the outage, which began around 5am (NZT) and continued for more than six hours, however the company apologised on Twitter to the “huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us”.

“We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us.”

Richard Drew/AP

Websites and apps often suffer outages of varying size and duration, but hours-long global disruptions are rare.

“This is epic,” said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis for Kentik Inc, a network monitoring and intelligence company.

The last major internet outage, which knocked many of the world’s top websites offline in June, lasted less than an hour. The stricken content-delivery company in that case, Fastly, blamed it on a software bug triggered by a customer who changed a setting.

Early Monday morning, Facebook acknowledged in Twitter that “some people are having trouble accessing (the) Facebook app” and that it was working on restoring access.

Regarding the internal failures, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, tweeted that it feels like a “snow day”.

But the impact was far worse for multitudes of Facebook’s nearly 3 billion users, showing just how much the world has come to rely on it and its properties – to run businesses, connect with communities of affinity, log on to multiple other websites and even to order food.

It also showed that, despite the presence of Twitter, Telegram, Signal, TikTok, Snapchat and a bevy of other platforms, nothing can truly replace the social network that has evolved in 17 years into all but critical infrastructure.

Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s outgoing chief technology officer, later tweeted “sincere apologies” to everyone impacted by the outage. He blamed “networking issues” and said teams are “working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible”. There was no evidence that malicious activity was involved.

Matthew Prince, CEO of the internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare, tweeted that “nothing we’re seeing related to the Facebook services outage suggests it was an attack”. Prince said the most likely explanation was that Facebook mistakenly knocked itself off the internet during maintenance. Facebook did not respond to messages for comment about the attack or the possibility of malicious activity.

Doug Madory, director of internet analysis for Kentik Inc, said it appears that the routes Facebook advertises online that tell the entire internet how to reach its properties are not available. Madory said it looks like the DNS routes that Facebook makes available to the networking world have been withdrawn.

The Domain Name System is an integral element of how traffic on the internet is routed. DNS translates an address like “facebook.com” to an IP address like 123.45.67.890. If Facebook’s DNS records have disappeared, no one could find it.

Robert Fortunato

Facebook is going through a major crisis after whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, provided theThe Wall Street Journal with internal documents that exposed the company's awareness of harms caused by its products and decisions. Haugen went public on 60 Minutes on Sunday.

Haugen also anonymously filed complaints with federal law enforcement alleging that Facebook’s own research shows how it magnifies hate and misinformation, leads to increased polarisation and that Instagram, specifically, can harm teenage girls' mental health.

The Journal's stories, called The Facebook Files, painted a picture of a company focused on growth and its own interests instead of the public good.

Facebook has tried to play down the research. Nick Clegg, the company’s vice president of policy and public affairs, wrote to Facebook employees in a memo Friday that “social media has had a big impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is often a place where much of this debate plays out”.

Twitter, meanwhile, chimed in from the company’s main Twitter account, posting “hello literally everyone” as jokes and memes about the Facebook outage flooded the platform.