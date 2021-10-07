Texas ordered to suspend new law banning most abortions

A US federal judge has ordered the state of Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the country, calling it an “offensive deprivation” of a constitutional right.

The law has banned most abortions in the US’ second-most populous state since September.

The order by US District Judge Robert Pitman is the first legal blow to the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, which until now had withstood a wave of early challenges. In the weeks since the restrictions took effect, Texas abortion providers say the impact has been “exactly what we feared”.

In a 113-page opinion, Pitman took Texas to task over the law, saying Republican lawmakers had “contrived an unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme” by leaving enforcement solely in the hands of private citizens, who are entitled to collect $10,000 in damages if they bring successful lawsuits against abortion providers who violate the restrictions.

The law, signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant.

“From the moment SB8 went into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution,” wrote Pitman, who was appointed to the bench by former US President Barack Obama.

“That other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide; this Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right."

But even with the law on hold, abortion services in Texas may not instantly resume because doctors still fear that they could be sued without a more permanent legal decision. Planned Parenthood said it was hopeful the order would allow clinics to resume abortion services as soon as possible.

Jay Janner/AP Women have been protesting against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin this week.

Texas officials swiftly told the court their intentions to seek a reversal from the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which previously allowed the restrictions to take effect.

The lawsuit was brought by the Biden administration, which has said the restrictions were enacted in defiance of the US Constitution. US Attorney General Merrick Garland called the order “a victory for women in Texas and for the rule of law”.

“For more than a month now, Texans have been deprived of abortion access because of an unconstitutional law that never should have gone into effect. The relief granted by the court today is overdue, and we are grateful that the Department of Justice moved quickly to seek it,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Texas Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group, said the order was not unexpected.

“This is ultimately the legacy of Roe v. Wade, that you have activist judges bending over backwards, bending precedent, bending the law, in order to cater to the abortion industry," said Kimberlyn Schwartz, a spokeswoman for the group.

LM Otero/AP The law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the US since 1973.

“These activist judges will create their conclusion first: that abortion is a so-called constitutional right and then work backwards from there.”

Abortion providers say their fears have become reality in the short time the law has been in effect.

Planned Parenthood says the number of patients from Texas at its clinics in the state decreased by nearly 80 per cent in the two weeks after the law took effect.

Some providers have said Texas clinics are now in danger of closing while neighbouring states struggle to keep up with a surge of patients who must drive hundreds of miles. Other women, they say, are being forced to carry pregnancies to term.

Other US states, mostly in the south, have passed similar laws that ban abortion within the early weeks of pregnancy, all of which judges have blocked.

A 1992 decision by the US Supreme Court prevented states from banning abortion before viability, the point at which a foetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Andrew Harnik/AP US Attorney General Merrick Garland called the order “a victory for women in Texas and for the rule of law”.

But Texas’ version had so far out-manoeuvred the courts because it leaves enforcement to private citizens to file suits, not prosecutors, which critics say amounts to a bounty.

“This is not some kind of vigilante scheme,” said Will Thompson, counsel for the Texas Attorney General’s Office, while defending the law. “This is a scheme that uses the normal, lawful process of justice in Texas.”

The Texas law is just one that has set up the biggest test of abortion rights in the US in decades, and it is part of a broader push by Republicans nationwide to impose new restrictions on abortion.

The US Supreme Court this week began a new term, which in December will include arguments in Mississippi’s bid to overturn 1973’s landmark Roe v Wade decision, which guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion in the US.

Last month, the court did not rule on the constitutionality of the Texas law in allowing it to remain in place.

But abortion providers took that five-to-four vote as an ominous sign about where the court might be heading on abortion after its conservative majority was fortified with three appointees of former US President Donald Trump.

Ahead of the new Supreme Court term, Planned Parenthood on Friday released a report saying that if Roe v Wade were overturned, 26 states are primed to ban abortion.