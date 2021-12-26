Photos: A merry round-up of Christmas celebrations around the world

Another Christmas, another year of scaled-back celebrations.
For the second year in a row, the world has seen smaller crowds at church services and fewer festivities in general, as we continue to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
But even Covid-19 can’t stop Christmas. Here’s a round-up of photos from celebrations around the globe.
GERMANY
AUSTRALIA
SOUTH KOREA
NEW ZEALAND
THAILAND
INDIA
US
SCOTLAND
SRI LANKA
EGYPT
ROMANIA
VATICAN
CHINA
NIGERIA
JAPAN
ITALY
KENYA
ENGLAND
PAKISTAN
BRAZIL
FRANCE
UKRAINE