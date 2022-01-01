New Year's Eve in pictures: Firework displays around the world welcome 2022

New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world were a mixture of fireworks, socially distanced celebrations and partying at home as the ongoing pandemic and quick spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant led to many events and festivals being canned.

While New Zealanders could head to festivals to dance the night away while following our Covid-19 restrictions for the vaccinated population, some celebrations looked a little different to Aotearoa’s.

Gene Wang/Getty Images Fireworks light up the Taiwan skyline and Taipei 101 during New Year's Eve celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan.

While many were keen to kiss goodbye to 2021, empty streets in cities around the world provided a stark reminder that we’re not out of the woods just because the calendar has ticked over.

Here is how the world celebrated

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff With the cancelation of the usual fireworks display to count into the new year, a light show was displayed on the Auckland Harbour Bridge and Sky Tower. Thousands of people crowded the docks, pubs, nightclubs and streets waiting for the countdown.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images Across the ditch, fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbour as the clock strikes midnight on January 01, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images Fireworks are seen over the Sydney Opera House.

Diego Fedele/Getty Images Mounted police officers patrol Flinders Street Station as revellers celebrate the new years during New Year's Eve celebrations in Melbourne, Australia. New Year's Eve celebrations continue to be somewhat different as some Covid-19 restrictions remain in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wason Wanichakorn/AP Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tatan Syuflana/AP A traffic police officer stands on an empty street that is normally crowded with people in the main business district on New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Vincent Yu/AP People celebrate during a New Year's Eve concert in Hong Kong.

Adel Hana/AP A Palestinian woman takes photos of her children near the beach on the last day of the year and New Year's celebrations, in Gaza City.

Bruna Prado/AP The Smoke Squadron flies over a Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on New Year's Eve.

Kiichiro Sato/AP A man wears a suit with electric lights as he walks around the famed Shibuya scramble crossing, a popular location for New Year's Eve gathering in Tokyo, Japan.

Ng Han Guan/AP People cheer as fake snow from a foam machine is blown overhead in Beijing, China.

Lee Jin-man/AP The numbers 2022 (in black) are displayed on the world's fifth tallest building the Lotte World Tower to celebrate in Seoul, South Korea.

Lee Jin-man/AP A visitor wearing a face mask poses for a photo in front of an illuminated decorations on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea.

Getty Images/Getty Images People hold balloons to celebrate the new year in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Life for many of the residents in Wuhan is returning to normal two years after the city imposed strict lockdowns to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Kamran Jebreili/AP Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Amr Nabil/AP People fire flare as they celebrate the new year in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Markus Schreiber/AP Police officers cordon of the Pariser Platz square to avoid the gathering of people in front of the Brandenburg Gate Berlin, Germany. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach advised Germans to spend the New Year period 'very cautiously' and celebrate only in very small groups. Large-scale New Year celebrations were cancelled.

Darko Vojinovic/AP Women dance on Belgrade's main pedestrian street in front of brass band prior to New Year's Eve in Serbia.

Rajanish Kakade/AP An India policeman asks visitors to vacate the area around Gateway of India amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases, on New Year's Eve in Mumbai, India.