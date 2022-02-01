The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, February 1

Alex Burkan has been credited with making the first retractable lightsaber.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

World record lightsaber

Guinness World Records is attributing the first retractable lightsaber to Russian inventor and YouTuber Alex Burkan.

It took hundreds of tests but with much work Burkan was able to get the Star Wars inspired device to be the right size, and for the hydogen/oxygen burner to fit in the small handle.

There are still problems though Burkan admits:

"It works for only 30 seconds on full power, the hydrogen torch is not as stable as it could be, and you can easily see it when it moves. Sometimes the lightsaber just blows up in your hand because of hydrogen flashback."

Burkan hopes to mimic some the technology used in superhero Iron Man’s suit soon.

Katelyn Sutherland Jalayne Sutherland as Queen Elizabeth II, flanked by corgis.

Queen’s doppelganger gets a personal letter

In December, a US toddler got sent a reason for a right royal celebration. For Halloween Jalayne Sutherland had dressed up her Maj, Queen Elizabeth II, complete with corgis Rascal and Uncle of Jack.

Jalayne’s mother Katelyn Sutherland, encouraged by feedback on social media, decided it was worth sending the Commonwealth’s reigning monarch photos of her daughter’s cosplay.

Insider reports that Katelyn Sutherland was absolutely ‘shocked’ to have a letter arrive from lady-in-waiting Mary Morrison on the Queen's behalf.

"Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit," the honorary Dame wrote.

Katelyn Sutherland The Queen and Superman finally meet.

Encanto makes its melodious mark

Colombia-set film Encanto has made history by becoming only the second ever song from a Disney animated feature to hit number one on the US charts. The massive hit is called We Don’t Talk About Bruno, and also currently sits at number eight on the New Zealand Top 40.

The magical musical features songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana, Hamilton, In The Heights) who unusually is credited as the sole writer on the chart topper. Seven other songs by Miranda from Encanto are on the US charts.

We Don’t Talk About Bruno may only have one writer but the song has the most credited individual performers for a Billboard Hot 100 number one ever. Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, and Rhenzy Feliz and the Encanto Cast are all credited.

The first Disney song to top the US charts was the now classic A Whole New World from Aladdin.

Cool roof a great help

Reasons to Be Cheerful has profiled the impact in India of a technological solution that's helped cool down overheated household’s rooves.

Non-profit organisation Mahila Housing SEWA Trust (MHST) has a particular focus on improving womens’ lives and has granted microloans to allow people to make their homes sometimes five degrees cooler.

The difference has brought users extra energy and more feasible hours to work and study – as well as improving health outcomes. Power bills have also dropped.

MHST has helped 27,000 households cool their homes.

Young tattooist goes beyond skin deep

Panama-based artist Ezrah Dormon-Rosen started tattooing when he was eleven. Now he's got grown-ups lining up to be inked.

Click the video above to find out how Ezrah has pursued his passion, or head to Stuff’s video hub PlayStuff to check that or thousands of other videos out.