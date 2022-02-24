Ukrainian Kiwis distraught as home country invaded: 'It is hard not to yell and cry'

Ukrainian Kiwis are distraught following the Russian invasion of her homeland, with one saying she “can’t really speak because I start to cry”.

Russia invaded its neighbour Ukraine on Thursday afternoon NZ time, or early Thursday morning Ukrainian time, following sustained pressure placed on the country by Vladimir Putin, the Russian president.

Preliminary bombing occurred in Ukrainian cities against military targets and Kyivans were instructed to get off the streets by an air raid siren. The New Zealand government has condemned the attack.

Supplied Olha Viazenko, pictured with husband Oleksii Ikonnikov, is worried about family and friends in Ukraine following Russia's invasion on Friday.

Olha Viazenko, who lives in Dunedin, said she was preparing for protests planned for this weekend against a Russian invasion when she became aware of the news.

“I feel really bad, I can do nothing, my hands are shaking, I really can’t speak because I start to cry.

“I’m here and my mom, my aunt, uncle grandmother are there and I can't defend them, I can’t help at all,” she said.

Stuff Russia has begun its invasion of Ukraine, with explosions being heard in cities throughout the country.

Viazenko has been in contact with her mum and friends in Ukraine. Friends have described seeing the bombing and fires from where they live near the edge of Kyiv.

“I called my mum. She tries to pretend that she is brave and she is not nervous, but of course she is.

“Nobody believed that this crazy dictator would start a war. Nobody believed this is possible in 21st century Europe,” said Viazenko.

Viazenko urged other Kiwis to boycott Russian products and to assist Ukraine when and how it became clear they could.

Yuriy Gladun, chairman of New Zealand's Ukrainian Association, said he was stunned and felt “awful, absolutely awful”.

Supplied/Stuff Yuriy Gladun says Ukrainians in NZ are worried for their homeland.

He said he didn’t know how he was going to sleep tonight or get through the next few days, and Ukrainians in New Zealand would be firmly watching what happens.

“We will be catching any bite of information, searching through the news agencies.”

Gladun said Putin would do whatever it takes to win.

Sergei Grits/AP Ukrainians hold up their country's flag, right, as they attend a patriotic protest called "Mariupol is Ukraine".

“There will be thousands and thousands and thousands of casualties... there will be millions of refugees... that’s the situation as I see it now,” he said.

Gladun’s family in western Ukraine had suggested to him that they might flee to Poland: “They have no idea what to do.”

His wife’s 19-year-old grandson would likely now be joining the army.

“Do you know what this means?”

Pro-Ukraine protests are set to be held in New Zealand’s main cities this weekend in support of the country.