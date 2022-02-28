Ukrainian Kiwi says Govt hiding behind United Nations on Russia sanctions

More than 100 protesters marched through central Christchurch on Saturday in support of Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of the eastern European nation.

A Ukrainian Kiwi organisation wants the government to do more in condemning Russia following its invasion of Ukraine last week.

New Zealand has suspended high-level talks with Russia, banned exports used for the Russian military, and implemented a travel ban to New Zealand for Russian government officials.

On Monday, the Government announced a $2m humanitarian fund for Ukraine.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Yuriy Gladun, the chairman of the Ukrainian Association of NZ, speaking at a rally in Auckland's Aotea Square on Sunday.

However, New Zealand's traditional Western allies like the United Kingdom and United States have placed crippling sanctions on Russian finance, its political leadership like Vladimir Putin, and offered significant humanitarian and military support to Ukraine.

Yuriy Gladun, the chairman of the Ukrainian Association of New Zealand, said Ukrainian Kiwis were grateful for what the Government had done, but it could go further.

“We would be grateful for every little bit of help,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff An anti-Putin sight held at a demostration in Auckland CBD's Aotea Square in solidarity with Ukraine.

New Zealand does not have the legislation required to place unilateral sanctions on Ukraine and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government doesn’t plan to change the policy.

Currently, New Zealand needs United Nations Security Council authorisation to implement sanctions. Russia sits on that council with a veto.

In an interview with Radio New Zealand on Monday morning, Ardern said changing the legislation was “not currently on the agenda” because “we have traditionally worked through those multilateral organisations, we’ve tended to take the collective lead of the United Nations”.

In a letter to Ardern and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta, the association said it was “greatly concerned” the Government did not have the legislation to impose harsher sanctions.

Supplied Olena Henley speaks from a Ukraine metro station where her family are sheltering from the Russian invasion of their city.

“We ask you to do what you can to prevent mass deaths,” the letter said.

Gladun said New Zealand was hiding behind the UN, and with the Russian veto on the security council, there would never be a resolution found.

“To be honest the United Nations is now a toothless organisation.

“Just imagine the New Zealand parliament had to make every decision unanimously. No decisions would be made.

SUPPLIED Hamilton-based Ukrainian Kiwi Yuriy Gladun joined about 400 locals and ex-pats at a rally in central Auckland in support of his home country, under attack by Russian forces.

“It looks like at this moment [the New Zealand Government is] using it as an excuse,” he said.

Gladun said there would be an economic cost to implementing sanctions but “you can't allow somebody to rule the world because it will be unpredictable”.

The Russian military has killed Ukrainian civilians and caused more than 350,000 people to flee their own country.

Stephen Hoadley, an associate professor at the University of Auckland, said the Government was hesitant to pass autonomous sanctions legislation because it would expose New Zealand to pressure from allies to place sanctions on countries like China.

“The current legislation shields New Zealand by prescribing a UN Security Council authorisation,” he said.

Supplied Associate Professor Stephen Hoadley from the University of Auckland said the current legislation shields New Zealand as it needs United Nations authorisation to impose strict sanctions.

Hoadley thought the Government did not have the authority to “impose meaningful sanctions” like hitting Russian financial institutions, or freezing the assets of Russian obligarchs under tax laws. However, the Government could give itself the power to do so.

New Zealanders could always donate to help Ukraine themselves, he said.

Hoadley commended the Government for what it had already done.

It is also considering adding Belarusians to the no-travel list after Belarus was used as a staging point for the Russian military.

Mahuta has been approached for comment.