'Are you still alive?' Ukrainian Kiwi's daily text to family in city under siege

Vitaly Pitchtin is a Ukrainian Kiwi from Kharkiv. He is in constant contact with his friends in Ukraine, having to find out whether are still alive on a daily basis.

A Ukrainian Kiwi has detailed the sobering daily message he sends to family and friends in his homeland: “Are you still alive?”

Aucklander Vitaly Pitchtin is originally from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city which is only 42km from the Russian border. It's a location which has been under attack from Russia since the day the war began on February 24.

Pitchtin said some of his friends had left Kharkiv to drop their wives and children off on the Polish and Romanian borders - and those men are now returning to the city to join the resistance against the Russian invasion.

Russia now has the city under siege and has bombed civilian sites, including residential areas, Government buildings and an opera house where 10 people were killed.

Vitaly Pitchtin at an anti-war protest in Auckland's Aotea Square. (File photo)

“All Ukrainians stand as one, they just want to secure their country, their nation,” Pitchtin said.

“They would like to fight, they would like to stop this attack, they would like to show this support which is now across the country and across the whole world.”

He is worried that not only might his friends die, but their deaths will be as pointless as the war.

Vitaly Pitchtin is a Ukrainian Kiwi from Kharkiv. He is in constant contact with friends in Kharkiv.

Pitchtin said the invasion had been tough for him being so far from home. But, the financial planner was able to get some communication with them each day.

“My first five or six days I just couldn’t believe, I couldn’t sleep,” he said.

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces inspects a damaged military vehicle in the outskirts Kharkiv.

Pitchtin also has some friends who are hiding in a Kharkiv bomb shelter each night where there is no internet connection.

He said for them, the siege is now becoming normal life.

“Every morning, every evening I just texted each other ‘Are you still alive, are you still alive, how can I help?’.

“They are volunteering at the moment to help with food, with water, to help with such and such,” he said.

Olena Henley speaks from a Ukraine metro station where her family are sheltering from the Russian invasion of their city.

The friends were sending him photos and footage from Kharkiv and the damage the Russian attacks were doing to the city.

One video posted online showed an unexploded Russian missile in the ground only metres from an apartment block where Pitchtin used to live.

“I saw the building where I used to live... this was just no commentary feeling.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the nation from behind his Kyiv desk.

Pitchtin thinks president Zelenskyy is a hero.

“He stays for Ukraine, he stays for Ukrainians, he is our leader.

“We will win, we will win because peace and life should beat death,” he said.

Five-hundred Kiwis have also volunteered to fight for Ukraine.